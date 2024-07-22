Karisma Kapoor’s movies should be on the watchlist of every cinephile. The actress, belonging to a prestigious film family, made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991. Karisma showcased her talent and versatility by acting in films of various genres. She has earned critical acclaim as well as commercial success with her performances on the big screen.

After a significant hiatus from acting, Karisma made a comeback with Murder Mubarak in 2024. While fans look forward to seeing more of her in Hindi cinemas, let's explore some of the best Karisma Kapoor movies, which deserve your time and attention.

7 Karisma Kapoor movies that are a must-watch:

1. Murder Mubarak

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar

Director: Homi Adajania

Writer: Suprotim Sengupta, Gazal Dhaliwal

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Murder Mubarak, Karisma Kapoor’s latest movie, is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death and follows a classic whodunit scenario. In the film, a non-traditional cop investigates a crime and its seven suspects, each with their hidden motives. Karisma plays the role of Shehnaaz Noorani, an actress, in this mysterious story.

2. Zubeidaa

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal

Director: Shyam Benegal

Writer: Khalid Mohamed

Year of release: 2001

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Zubeidaa, one of the most acclaimed titles on the Karisma Kapoor movies list, is based on the life of actress Zubeida Begum. The movie revolves around Zubeidaa’s marriage with a prince and her relationship with her husband which was full of ups and downs. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and brought in a lot of praise for Karisma’s performance.

3. Fiza

Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Thriller/Crime

Movie Star Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Khalid Mohamed

Writer: Khalid Mohamed, Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 2000

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Karisma plays the titular role in the movie Fiza, which is one of her most loved performances. In the film, which is also known as Fiza: In Search Of Her Brother, Fiza’s brother, Amaan, disappears during the Bombay riots of 1993. She wishes to find him and bring him back home. However, his past soon catches up to them and threatens their lives.

4. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Year of release: 1999

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is considered one of the best family dramas in Bollywood. The story is about a joint family who are happy and together until a misunderstanding creates differences between them. Karisma plays the role of Sapna, Saif Ali Khan’s love interest. Their chemistry in the film is highly loved by the audience.

5. Dil To Pagal Hai

Running Time: 3 hours

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra

Year of release: 1997

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dil To Pagal Hai is among the best Karisma Kapoor movies which is about a love triangle. She plays the role of Nisha who is a member of a dance troupe with Rahul. She is in love with Rahul but he gets attracted to Pooja, the new member of their troupe. Dil To Pagal Hai earned Karisma the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

6. Biwi No. 1

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu

Director: David Dhawan

Writer: Kamal Haasan, Rumi Jaffery

Year of release: 1999

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Biwi No. 1, a Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor movie, is about Prem and Pooja who are married to each other and have two children. However, their marriage takes a hit when Pooja finds out about her husband’s extramarital affair. She undergoes a make-over and decides to teach him a lesson. The film was a major success due to its humor and performances.

7. Andaz Apna Apna

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Writer: Rajkumar Santoshi, Dilip Shukla

Year of release: 1994

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Another one on the Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan movies list is Andaz Apna Apna, which has become a cult classic over the years. In the film, Amar and Prem want to win the heart of a wealthy man’s daughter. Soon, a gangster enters their lives and brings with him a lot of chaos and trouble.

Other movies that deserve a mention include Judwaa, Hero No.1, Raja Hindustani, and many more. We cannot wait to see what Karisma does next. Which is your favorite movie starring Karisma Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below.

