karisma kapoor movies
Are you a fan of our beloved Lolo? Here is a compilation of some of the best Karisma Kapoor movies that promise to entertain you and showcase her talent.
Karisma Kapoor’s movies should be on the watchlist of every cinephile. The actress, belonging to a prestigious film family, made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991. Karisma showcased her talent and versatility by acting in films of various genres. She has earned critical acclaim as well as commercial success with her performances on the big screen.
After a significant hiatus from acting, Karisma made a comeback with Murder Mubarak in 2024. While fans look forward to seeing more of her in Hindi cinemas, let's explore some of the best Karisma Kapoor movies, which deserve your time and attention.
7 Karisma Kapoor movies that are a must-watch:
1. Murder Mubarak
Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins
IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
Movie Genre: Mystery/Comedy
Movie Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar
Director: Homi Adajania
Writer: Suprotim Sengupta, Gazal Dhaliwal
Year of release: 2024
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Murder Mubarak, Karisma Kapoor’s latest movie, is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death and follows a classic whodunit scenario. In the film, a non-traditional cop investigates a crime and its seven suspects, each with their hidden motives. Karisma plays the role of Shehnaaz Noorani, an actress, in this mysterious story.
2. Zubeidaa
Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Movie Genre: Biography/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal
Director: Shyam Benegal
Writer: Khalid Mohamed
Year of release: 2001
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Zubeidaa, one of the most acclaimed titles on the Karisma Kapoor movies list, is based on the life of actress Zubeida Begum. The movie revolves around Zubeidaa’s marriage with a prince and her relationship with her husband which was full of ups and downs. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and brought in a lot of praise for Karisma’s performance.
3. Fiza
Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins
IMDb Rating: 6/10
Movie Genre: Thriller/Crime
Movie Star Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan
Director: Khalid Mohamed
Writer: Khalid Mohamed, Javed Siddiqui
Year of release: 2000
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Karisma plays the titular role in the movie Fiza, which is one of her most loved performances. In the film, which is also known as Fiza: In Search Of Her Brother, Fiza’s brother, Amaan, disappears during the Bombay riots of 1993. She wishes to find him and bring him back home. However, his past soon catches up to them and threatens their lives.
4. Hum Saath-Saath Hain
Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins
IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance
Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath
Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya
Year of release: 1999
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Hum Saath-Saath Hain is considered one of the best family dramas in Bollywood. The story is about a joint family who are happy and together until a misunderstanding creates differences between them. Karisma plays the role of Sapna, Saif Ali Khan’s love interest. Their chemistry in the film is highly loved by the audience.
5. Dil To Pagal Hai
Running Time: 3 hours
IMDb Rating: 7/10
Movie Genre: Romance/Musical
Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal
Director: Yash Chopra
Writer: Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra
Year of release: 1997
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dil To Pagal Hai is among the best Karisma Kapoor movies which is about a love triangle. She plays the role of Nisha who is a member of a dance troupe with Rahul. She is in love with Rahul but he gets attracted to Pooja, the new member of their troupe. Dil To Pagal Hai earned Karisma the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.
6. Biwi No. 1
Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins
IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu
Director: David Dhawan
Writer: Kamal Haasan, Rumi Jaffery
Year of release: 1999
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Biwi No. 1, a Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor movie, is about Prem and Pooja who are married to each other and have two children. However, their marriage takes a hit when Pooja finds out about her husband’s extramarital affair. She undergoes a make-over and decides to teach him a lesson. The film was a major success due to its humor and performances.
7. Andaz Apna Apna
Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
IMDb Rating: 8/10
Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Writer: Rajkumar Santoshi, Dilip Shukla
Year of release: 1994
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Another one on the Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan movies list is Andaz Apna Apna, which has become a cult classic over the years. In the film, Amar and Prem want to win the heart of a wealthy man’s daughter. Soon, a gangster enters their lives and brings with him a lot of chaos and trouble.
Other movies that deserve a mention include Judwaa, Hero No.1, Raja Hindustani, and many more. We cannot wait to see what Karisma does next. Which is your favorite movie starring Karisma Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below.
ALSO READ: 7 Varun Dhawan dialogues that are too cool to miss