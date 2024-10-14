EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan shares his opinion on surging actor remuneration; Opens up about doing a film JUST for the money

Kartik Aaryan, in just over a decade, has become one of the most bankable new-gen actors in B'Town. He first found a lot of love from the audiences in the comedy-drama space. He gradually also started doing strong author-backed roles which won him critical acclaim. He now gears up for the release of his biggest film yet, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and co-starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Kartik Aaryan Speaks Up About The On-Going Debate Of High Movie Actor Remunerations

Kartik Aaryan graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of his. In his conversation with Himesh Mankad at Pinkvilla Masterclass @ IFP Season 14, when he was asked about his view on the on-going debate of high movie actor remunerations, he opined, "Everything has a calculation. It's a business module. If things are sitting in the calculation, then it's correct. If your satellite, digital and music rights are already giving benefit to the producers, and if your mathematics is sitting correctly; if the audience is coming for you, then it makes sense".

Explaining why these debates continue to happen, he said, "Since people are not doing these calculations, these debates are happening. The calculations are going off and thus most people are not happy and infact angry". "I hope my producers stay happy and I don't make them angry in any way. I think my calculator works well", he concluded.

Kartik Confirms Having Done A Movie, Just For The Money

Kartik Aaryan was asked if he did a movie, just for the money. Accepting that he has, the young heartthrob said, "Yes I have (laughs). I did it in the beginning. I won't say for which film. But in the beginning, I was in a phase where I didn't have enough money and I had to do it. I didn't think I had another option barring that. I couldn't wait any longer for the films. I wasn't getting the options, so of course; So, I once did a film for the money. I hate to say this but I have done that."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres This Diwali

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases in theatres this Diwali. The film is releasing alongside Singham Again.

