Katrina Kaif gets praise from Angad Bedi for Merry Christmas performance; latter drops fun video ft Vicky Kaushal

Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas was released in theatres on January 12. Led by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the mystery thriller film is being received well by the audience as well as critics. Days after the release, Indian actor Angad Bedi, the husband of Neha Dhupia, took to his social media account and praised the performance of Katrina in Merry Christmas and dropped a video featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal, Kaif, and Neha.

Angad Bedi praises Katrina Kaif's performance in Merry Christmas

On January 24, taking to his Instagram handle, Angad Bedi shared a video from the Christmas celebration in 2023 featuring his wife and actress Neha Dhupia, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal.

In the video, the group can be seen having a fun time together as they enjoy the festive season. Sharing the video, Angad praised Katrina's performance in Merry Christmas and he captioned it, "Its almost end of jan.. but its still a very "Merry Christmas" in the theatres.. well done kat may you shoulder many more such films and also..may the light always be upon you!!! One of your best performances.. its right up there @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 @nehadhupia."

On December 29, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of pictures from the Christmas celebrations at home with the family of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. While sharing the post, she captioned it, “Our very merry bunch for life (accompanied by red hearts and nazar amulet emoji)."

The post begins with the adorable couples - Neha and Angad Bedi and Vicky and Katrina smiling broadly for the camera. The next picture is of Vicky planting a sweet kiss on her mother's head as she poses with Angad and Sunny Kaushal who looks cute in a Santa cap, followed by Vicky and Angad oozing Punjabi swag in the pic. The post also features Vicky’s parents and Katrina’s mother posing for a perfect family picture with Vicky, Sunny, and Angad.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif after the roaring success of Tiger 3 is receiving praise for her amazing role in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky is currently enjoying the release of his two back-to-back big releases, Sam Bahadur and Dunki.

