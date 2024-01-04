Katrina Kaif RESPONDS to being called 'glamor doll' in Tiger 3: 'Zoya is one of the strongest characters'

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer of the film has already garnered a lot of attention among fans on social media. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai today, January 4. Well, during the event, a reporter called Katrina's Tiger 3 character Zoya, "just a glamor doll." The actress was taken aback by the statement but gave a strong reply.

Katrina Kaif reacts to being called 'glamor doll' in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi was released in November 2023. The film was a commercial success. Kaif played the role of Zoya and received a lot of praise.

During the press conference, one of the media personnel asked the actress what it's like to play a “nuanced character,” as opposed to “just a glamour role” that she did in her last film, Maneesh Sharma's 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3.

To this Katrina replied, "I see things a little different perhaps. I actually think the character of Zoya is one of the strongest characters I've ever had the chance to play. Especially in Tiger 3, it was so nuanced and so well-written by Maneesh Sharma. I thoroughly enjoyed being able to play that character."

About Merry Christmas Trailer

Unveiling the trailer of the upcoming film Merry Christmas, the makers showcased the narrative starting on a fateful Christmas Eve. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's characters can be seen deciding to spend the evening together but with the festive decorations, the night takes a dark turn.

The trailer hints at the danger a mother and daughter face, adding a layer of suspense to the storyline. On the other hand, the haunting Christmas music in the background intensifies the overall thrill.

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film will be released in both Hindi and Tamil versions. The Hindi version includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Apart from them, the film features notable names like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams for the Tamil version. Meanwhile, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will appear in both versions in special cameos.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg; Merry Christmas is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

