EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and Fighter team to launch special asset on Deepika Padukone's birthday

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The teaser, posters, and songs have already created a buzz on social media and doubled the excitement among fans. Movie lovers cannot wait to watch the on-screen chemistry between Deepika and Hrithik.

Amidst this, Pinkvilla learned that Team Fighter will launch a special asset on Deepika's birthday, January 5.

Exclusive information from Pinkvilla suggests that Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and team Fighter will launch a special asset on January 5, notably on Deepika Padukone's birthday. The asset will showcase some unseen looks of the actress as well.

Fighter's runtime

Talking about the runtime of the film, director Siddharth Anand took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and revealed the actual runtime of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's film.

He wrote, "#Fighter run time rumours. Real run time is under 2 hours 40 minutes."

More about Fighter

Pinkvilla earlier exclusively learned that Fighter will be the first Hrithik Roshan film to be released in 3D. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand has made the film to make it an unforgettable theatrical experience. "It's an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience, and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline-thumping film. Fighter will release in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day - January 25, 2024," revealed a source close to the development.

The source added, "Siddharth wants to take things a notch higher with Fighter, and the premium format, in addition to the usual release in 2D, is a step in that direction. The background score and music have also been conditioned for the Atmos & IMAX format, giving a holistic theatrical experience."

Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, the film's cast also includes veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky, and Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will be seen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Fighter will hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

