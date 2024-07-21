Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit Dosanjh’s comedy-actioner's first poster out; film to release on THIS date

With an impeccable streak of achievements in 2024, Diljit Dosanjh is already ready to roar in 2025 and we aren’t complaining. The Punjab da Puttar has announced the third part of his hit franchise Sardaar Ji which will arrive in theatres next year and the social media has let their horses loose.

Sardaar Ji 3 release date OUT

Presented by White Hill Studios and Storytime Productions, Sardaar Ji 3 will hit theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. The audio-tuned poster shows a silhouette of Diljit Dosanjh where the actor is seen correcting a voice that calls Sardaar and tells him to say ‘Sardaar Ji’. The details about the cast and crew of the action-comedy are awaited. Check out the poster here:-

How did the internet react to the announcement of Sardaar Ji 3?

The internet is more than excited to hear this announcement and has dropped their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, “Wow Diljit how do you do all this, the tours, movies, and shows? You are truly a legend and whatever you do is just pure gold, you are rocking the world and breaking records and just inspirational to all. Wish you all the success.”

Several of them dropped ‘excited’ unanimously and many called Diljit the ‘OG Sardaar’. What do you think about the poster, we can’t wait to hear @pinkvilla

More about Sardaar Ji franchise

The first of this mass entertainer franchise was released in 2015 and starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa alongside Diljit under the direction of Rohit Jugraj. It was followed by Sardaar Ji 2 in 2016 which featured Diljit in triple roles alongside Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa. While the first part had a record-breaking collection, the second one opened to mixed reviews and average collections.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Jagdeep Sidhu’s Jatt & Juliet 3 which also starred Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, B. N. Sharma, and Nasir Chinyoti among others. Before that, he started in the globally successful biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali which earned him and actress Parineeti Chopra massive praise.

Be ready to echo ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye' in theatres near you on June 27, 2025, with Sardaar Ji 3.

