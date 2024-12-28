Khushi Kapoor nails winter fashion in a white turtleneck top, brown fur jacket, and a classic Dior bag

Khushi Kapoor is fast becoming a fashion icon, and her recent winter look is proof that style runs in her genes. The young fashionista is setting major winter goals with her latest outfit, featuring a cutesy jacket paired with jeans that has quickly become a favorite. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her winter attire began with the quintessential white turtleneck top, a must-have piece for all wardrobes that keeps things simple yet stylish. The ribbed texture of the snug top adds depth to Khushi's outfit while being an ideal base layer for her look. But the standout piece of the outfit is the cozy brown fur jacket layered over the turtleneck. Chic and warm, the jacket’s rich brown color beautifully highlights the crisp white top underneath.

She neatly tucked the white top into high-waisted denim jeans, creating a flattering silhouette. The laid-back jeans are both fashionable and comfortable, making them perfect for fall wear. To further define the waist, Khushi added a chic belt, elevating the overall polish of her outfit.

Khushi didn’t hold back on accessories, opting for a balance of simplicity and elegance. She chose delicate finger rings and sleek bracelets, which added a refined touch. Small stud earrings provided a subtle shine, completing her accessory choices with understated sophistication. To top it all off, she carried a statement black Dior handbag, adding an extra layer of luxe and sophistication to her winter outfit.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor had gone for a soft yet striking makeup look. She dusted her cheeks with a flush of blush and highlighter, giving her complexion a radiant glow. The glossy brown lipstick enhanced her lips with a rich, natural finish. The highlight of her makeup was the smokey, fluttery eyes, which added a dramatic touch to her otherwise understated look.

Elegantly pulled back in a neat ponytail, Khushi's hair lent the perfect finishing touch to her overall appearance. Besides complementing her outfit, this hairstyle exquisitely framed her face.

Khushi Kapoor has once again shown that winter fashion can be stylish, comfy, and chic. Her look is the perfect blend of casual cool and elegant glamour, making it an excellent inspiration for winter style.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s black lace dress is a perfect mix of sass, class and whole a lot of wow factor