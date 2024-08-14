EXCLUSIVE: Sreeleela joins Sidharth Malhotra in Mitti; Filming begins by October

Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Murad Khetani for the first time on the Balwinder Singh Janjua-directed Mitti, which is touted to be a rooted tale of action, emotion, and family drama set in the heartland of North India. The actor has been training with the director for the last few months and is all set to commence the journey on this film in a couple of months. As the pre-production and casting of Mitti is underway, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers have roped in South Sensatation, Sreeleela as the female lead of the action drama.

According to sources close to the development, Sreeleela has come on board Mitti to play the female lead alongside Sidharth Malhotra. “It’s a strong author-backed role for Sreeleela and the actress was in the lookout for a character like this. On reading the script, it was an instant yes from her end. She is excited to collaborate with Sid to start her journey in the Hindi Film Industry,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Mitti is expected to go on floors by October 2024 with a start-to-finish marathon schedule in North India. “The pre-production is going on in full swing and the makers are committed to take the film on floors in the winters. Mitti is a rooted action-family drama, a genre which explores the intense side of Sid, and the actor is also excited to step into this world of Balwinder Singh Janjua directorial,” the source added.

Sreeleela meanwhile has two notable Hindi films under her kitty, the Dinesh Vijan production, Diler with Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the Murad Khetani-produced Mitti. The actress will be shooting for the two films in the last quarter of 2024 and bring them to the spectacle in 2025. Apart from the two Hindi films, she is a part of multiple Telugu films too, which will arrive at regular intervals over the next 1 year. The actress was last seen alongside Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

