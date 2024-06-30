Amitabh Bachchan has ‘tears flowing down’ after India’s win; reveals why he didn’t watch T20 World Cup final

On June 29, India secured a T20 World Cup win after an amazing performance throughout the tournament. Fans across the country were hooked on their television screens during the intense final against South Africa. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who expressed his excitement on social media, revealed that he didn’t watch the match. He disclosed the reason behind it and also shared his emotional state.

Amitabh Bachchan on not watching the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final

Soon after India won the World Cup 2024, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and shared his feelings. He revealed that he didn’t watch the clash between India and South Africa because of his belief that the team loses when he does.

The post read, "WORLD CHAMPIONS… INDIA!!! T20 WORLD CUP .. 2024.. The excitement and emotions and the apprehension .. ALL DONE and over .. the TV was not seen .. we lose when I do ..! Nothing more enters the cerebrum .. just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM!"

Big B also showered love on the team on X (Twitter). He wrote, “T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds .. WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Bharat mata ki jai. Jai Hind. Jai Hind. Jai Hind.”

The veteran actor’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also overjoyed after the game. He tweeted, “INDIAAAAAAAA!!!! Come onnnnn!!!! Champions.”

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and many others also joined in the celebrations by extending their warm wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in theaters on June 27, 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie’s ensemble cast also features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Senior Bachchan has received great reviews from critics as well as the audience for his performance. Kalki 2898 AD is also doing amazing collections at the box office.

