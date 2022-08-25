Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor says Mira Rajput gets his glamorous and spiritual sides that others didn’t

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are the latest guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7. While it was Kiara’s debut on the popular chat show, Shahid continued his streak of gracing it every season. The Kabir Singh co-actors brewed up a lot of interesting conversations, made some candid and fun revelations, and talked about their personal and professional lives as well. Speaking of which, Shahid opened up about his bond with his wife Mira Rajput and revealed that she was someone who understood the two distinct sides of his personality, while others didn’t.

Shahid Kapoor opens up on Mira Rajput on Koffee With Karan 7

During the episode, KJo asked Shahid if marrying Mira, who is not a part of the B’Town crowd, a conscious decision. To this, Shahid replied, “So for me, it was very simple. I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor, and from the fraternity, and the glitz and the glamour, you know all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself. I have a deep faith and I am vegetarian. I don’t drink. You know, I have all those things, so, I always found it difficult to come across somebody, who would be able to understand both sides of me. And I really struggled with that. And I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down. Because I had been living on my own for over ten years. And just at that time, through family and through friends everything came up. But it just happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that.”

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira met through an arranged marriage set up, and tied the knot in 2015. They are now parents to two adorable children, Misha and Zain.

