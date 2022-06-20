EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor takes off for a month long vacation to Europe with Mira Rajput and kids Misha, Zain

Everyone loves a family vacation, and Shahid Kapoor is no different. After wrapping up his professional commitments, the actor has taken off on a month-long vacation with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and kids Misha and Zain. The actor left late last week, and had planned this vacation for a while. “Shahid, Mira and the kids have left for Europe, and will be touring across a few destinations in the continent. He wanted to spend some quality time with his family, and Mira planned the whole thing meticulously,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is reading a few scripts, and a big announcement is expected soon after his return from the holiday. “He has liked a few subjects, however he will take the final call once he comes back to Mumbai,” adds the source. Shahid Kapoor also already has finished shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next movie, and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show. Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar had stated that Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. “It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part,” the filmmaker had said.

Furthermore, on November 17, Amar Bhutala and Bhushan Kumar had announced that they will be teaming up with Shahid on a film titled Bull. However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid informed that Bull is not happening right now, as they were not able to start the film. “It was a logistical nightmare due to Covid. There’s a lot of things that need to be figured out since the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it's possible to make Bull right now, or not,” the actor had stated.

Recently, Shahid had also gone on an all boys trip to France.

