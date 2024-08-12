Kriti Sanon opens up on partner’s value in life amid dating rumors with Kabir Bahia: ‘Everything feels temporary, so having constants…’

Kriti Sanon has starred in two films in 2024 and is gearing up for another release. While she is busy on her work front, her personal life has also been grabbing headlines. She has been rumored to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia for some time. Amid these speculations, Kriti opened up about the value of a partner in life and revealed the importance of needing constants due to temporary bonds in the industry.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon was asked what a man could add to her life. In her response, she stated that one needed people who could inspire them to become better and be there for them when they needed it most. The actress said, “You desire a partner who will be there for you when you return home, sharing both happy and sad moments.”

Kriti expressed that one’s achievements felt “meaningless” when they couldn’t be shared with someone. She also mentioned how having few steady relationships in the film industry could lead to a very lonely life. She talked about how bonds are formed on one film set but are gone after a few months. Kriti added, “Then it’s on to the next film and another ‘family.’ Everything feels temporary, so having constants in your life becomes crucial.”

During the same interview, Kriti Sanon revealed her idea of love. According to her, love is the ability to feel something for someone without trying to change them into how you want them to be. Kriti shared, “Maintaining your individuality while feeling like the best version of yourself defines what love means to me.”

Towards the end of July 2024, Kriti’s pictures with Kabir Bahia had gone viral on the internet. They were seen vacationing together in Greece. However, the duo hasn’t confirmed any of the dating rumors.

Talking about her movies, Kriti impressed the audience with her performances in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. Do Patti, which also marks her maiden production, will be released on Netflix. It is a mystery thriller co-starring Kajol, making it their second collaboration after Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.

