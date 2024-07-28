Kritika Kamra reveals why her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar and Emraan Hashmi got shelved: 'It was...'

Kritika Kamra is gearing up for the release of her Dharma-backed series Gyaarah Gyaarah. While this is technically her first association with the Karan Johar’s production house, many don’t know but the actress’ Bollywood debut film was also supposed to be a Dharma project. Announced in 2013, the movie was shelved right before it was supposed to go on floors.

Why did Kritika Kamra’s Bollywood debut with Karan Johar get shelved?

The untitled starrer was supposed to be jointly produced by Karan Johar and Ektaa R Kapoor and was reportedly the Hindi remake of Mira Nair’s Vanity Fair. Directed by debutant Akshay Roy, the project would have also marked the first time that audiences would have seen Emraan Hashmi and Kareena Kapoor Khan together.

Kritika who was signed to play the second female lead revealed that if that film had happened, it would have been her debut. The Mitron (2018) debutant revealed, “It was the first film that I had signed. We did the prep and the readings. The schedules were all charted. But then the film didn’t happen because of some financial and business reasons.”

Kamra admitted that the whole scenario made her upset because it was the time right after she quit television and was vigorously auditioning for movies. The Bheed actress added, “To get a Dharma launch was and is a pretty big deal. It was signed and sealed and was ready to go on floors. And when that didn’t happen, it was kind of disappointing.”

Kritika Kamra has no qualms about how things panned out eventually

“I’m happy with the way things turned out,” said Kritika adding that she was destined to work with Dharma and that’s how Gyaarah Gyaarah came her way. Kritika believes everything happens at the right time and while doing this show, she feels more prepared than how she was back in 2013.

Also starring Raghav Juyal, Aakash Dixit, and Dhairya Karwa in key roles, Gyaarah Gyaarah is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. This investigative fantasy thriller will start streaming on Zee5 on August 9.

