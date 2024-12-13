Kusha Kapila admits being worried about THIS thing during her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia: ‘It was tough, but…’

Kusha Kapila faced a tough time on social media after announcing her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in 2023, choosing to stay silent amid the criticism. Now, she revealed that she was particularly worried about how the divorce would affect her mother’s social life. Her mother acknowledged the situation was tough but remained resilient.

In a conversation on Be A Parent Yaar for We Are Yuvaa’s YouTube channel, Kusha Kapila, joined by her mother Rita, shared the trolling they both faced. Kusha expressed how the challenges of the past two years had made her stronger. Her mom added, "It was tough, but it’s okay."

She further emphasized that people will always talk, and it’s important not to care. She also pointed out that over time, the negativity faded, and now, Kusha receives appreciation for her work. Rita added that there are no more negative rumors, and the focus is now on Kusha's growth and success.

Kusha Kapila also shared her fear about how the situation would affect her mother's social life during divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. She said, “At that time, I was worried that my mom’s social life would take a backseat, please don’t do this."

Her mother, Rita, recalled how, after the incident, she started visiting the temple earlier than usual to avoid being noticed or questioned. Rita's husband reassured her, telling her not to worry, as no one would ask her anything.

However, one day, a lady did inquire about the situation at the temple, leaving Rita feeling shaken. She confessed that she cried on her way home, overwhelmed by the experience.

The Sukhee actress’ mom continued, explaining how her husband comforted her, telling her that it wasn’t a big deal and that life is full of ups and downs. He reassured her not to take it to heart. He even called all their relatives to make sure no one would bother her about the situation again.

After that, no one asked her anything further. In fact, someone went up to the aunty who had questioned her at the temple and asked, “Aap mandir mai yeh sab baatein karne jaate ho?" (Do you go to the temple to discuss such things?)

On the work front, Kusha Kapila has been a part of several notable Hindi projects over the years. Her prominent works include Sukhee, Thank You For Coming, Masaba Masaba, Life Hill Gayi, and more.

