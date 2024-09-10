Qala to Laapataa Ladies: 7 Netflix movies written by women for women you cannot miss

Netflix has been home to the vision of several female filmmakers and storytellers and has offered them a safe space for narratives focused on women, by women. These movies not only entertain but also address critical issues like societal expectations, gender roles, and personal empowerment. Here are some of the most mind-blowing movies written for women by women, now streaming on Netflix.

1. Thank You for Coming

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila

IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Thank You for Coming is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh and centers around a woman’s journey toward self-discovery in her 30s, an age often fraught with societal expectations and personal dilemmas. What stands out in the film is the honest portrayal of female sexuality—a topic rarely explored sensitively in mainstream Indian cinema.

Bhumi Pednekar’s lead character breaks taboos while searching for fulfillment in this one. The movie pushes boundaries while remaining humorous and relatable, ensuring that its female audience feels seen and heard. The chemistry between Pednekar and her friends (played by Shehnaaz and Kusha) is heartwarming.

2. Sukhee

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kusha Kapila

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Sukhee is a story of a middle-aged housewife who rediscovers her identity after a life of routine and domesticity. Shilpa Shetty plays the central role of Sukhee, a woman who takes a solo trip away from her family and responsibilities, in search of herself. This movie written by Radhika Anand and Paulomi Dutta speaks directly to women who have lost their sense of individuality amidst familial obligations.

Sukhee’s journey will resonate with many women who struggle to balance their own desires with their role as caregivers. The film promotes the idea that self-care and personal growth are not selfish but necessary. It encourages women to prioritize their happiness, even within the constraints of a traditionally patriarchal setup.

3. Laapataa Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama, Satire

Laapataa Ladies, set in rural India, follows the story of two women who get exchanged on the train right after their weddings. The film offers a satirical take on patriarchal society and the absurdities of marriage traditions in certain communities. The film uses humor and wit to bring attention to serious issues faced by women in patriarchal societies.

This movie written by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma serves as a commentary on the limited roles women are often forced into and highlights the importance of freedom, choice, and individuality. It challenges viewers to rethink how society perceives and treats women, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking meaningful entertainment with a message.

4. Bulbbul

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Bulbbul is a supernatural thriller set in colonial Bengal, revolving around a young bride, Bulbbul, who transforms from an innocent girl into a mysterious, powerful woman. The film touches on issues like child marriage, abuse, and societal oppression, using a gothic horror aesthetic to tell a very grounded story about female empowerment and revenge against patriarchy.

The haunting visuals and the mesmerizing performance by Triptii Dimri make this film a must-watch. Bulbbul is a powerful narrative written by Anvita Dutt on reclaiming agency and breaking free from the chains of societal oppression. Its dark, atmospheric storytelling reflects the hidden strength within every woman and the consequences of pushing them too far.

5. Qala

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Thriller, Musical

Qala is the story of an aspiring female singer in a competitive and male-dominated industry. It addresses the pressures of success, motherhood, and the emotional struggles women often face while balancing their personal and professional lives. Tripti Dimri once again delivers a striking performance as the protagonist in a story written by the ever-talented Anvita Dutta.

Qala serves as an important reminder that women, too, face immense pressure to succeed and be perfect. It encourages audiences to embrace vulnerability and seek mental well-being while fighting against gender-based discrimination.

6. Haseen Dillruba and its Sequel

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Release Year: 2021, 2024 (Sequel)

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Haseen Dillruba and its sequel are thrilling tales of love, obsession, and betrayal. Taapsee Pannu’s character in the film is layered, portraying both vulnerability and strength. The film written by Kanika Dhillon focuses on a woman stuck in a tumultuous marriage who must navigate love and deceit while discovering her true potential. It sends a strong message about independence, self-worth, and empowerment in the face of societal expectations.

7. Shabaash Mithu

Cast: Taapsee Pannu

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Sports, Biography

Shabaash Mithu, written by Priya Aven, is a biographical sports drama centered on the life of Mithali Raj, the legendary Indian women’s cricket captain. The film chronicles her journey from being a young girl with a dream to becoming one of the most successful cricketers in the world. This film is a must-watch for anyone seeking motivation or interest in the transformative power of sports as a tool for gender equality.

