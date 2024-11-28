Kusha Kapila confesses she had to publicly disclose divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia on a deadline of two days; here's why

Fashion influencer and actress Kusha Kapila recently shared on a podcast that last year, she had to announce her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia earlier than planned. This decision was prompted by a media outlet discovering the news and giving her a deadline to make it public. Kusha, in a recent podcast, revealed that 'the news publication gave a two-day deadline' to confirm the divorce or they would put the story out.

Kusha Kapila appeared on the podcast Moment of Silence, and during one of the segments, she talked about her divorce from Zorawa Ahluwalia: "We had to give that news out because a news publication gave us a deadline that 'We are giving you two days to either confirm it or deny it, and on the third day, we are going to carry the story'. So it was important for the news to come out from us."

Kapila revealed that despite their efforts to keep the matter private, their separation news was likely leaked after someone spotted them at court. She acknowledged that the news outlet was doing its job, having acted on information they received.

The Sukhee actress emphasized that their priority was to protect both parties involved, adding that although she and Zorawar decided to part ways, they continued to hold mutual respect and the bond they shared.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia announced their divorce on June 26, 2023, explaining that they had grown apart in their personal goals.

In their joint statement, they emphasized the value of their shared love and life but acknowledged that their current aspirations no longer aligned despite their efforts to make things work.

Following the announcement, the Thank You For Coming actress faced significant online trolling and accusations of prioritizing her career over the relationship.

Zorawar, however, condemned the negativity, expressing his disappointment and defending Kusha. He stated that the attacks on her character were unjust and calling her a villain was unacceptable.

On the work front, Kusha has been part of several Bollywood films such as Thank You For Coming, Sukhee, and Selfiee. Additionally, she was featured in the Indian reality series Social Currency, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

