Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan is 'so proud of Kiran Rao and her entire team' as movie makes it to Oscars 2025; 'hard-work has paid off'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. This announcement is a significant achievement not only for the filmmakers and cast but also for the entire nation. In response to the news, Khan officially expressed that he is "so proud of Kiran Rao and her entire team" as the film makes its way to the Oscars, adding that "hard work has paid off."

Aamir in an official statement expressed, "We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy."

A 13-member committee from The Film Federation of India, led by Assamese director Jahnu Barua, selected the Aamir Khan-helmed film as India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards during a special event held in Chennai. The film will be competing in the Best Foreign Film category.

It's important to note that the prestigious list featured films such as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, the Malayalam National Award winner Aattam, the Tamil film Maharaja, Cannes Film Festival winner All We Imagine As Light and Telugu titles like Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man. Additionally, Yami Gautam's Article 370 and Randeep Hooda's Swatantraya Veer Savarkar were also part of the competition.

Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's second directorial, following her 2010 film Dhobi Ghat. Featuring a cast that includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, the movie revolves around the experiences of two newlywed brides. It premiered earlier this year in March and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

