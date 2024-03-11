Laapataa Ladies: Sachin Tendulkar showers praise on ‘big-hearted fable’; congratulates Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan

The comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies has garnered significant attention since its recent release, marking Kiran Rao's return to the director's chair after a substantial hiatus. The Aamir-Khan-produced film has received widespread critical acclaim. Adding to the accolades, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his admiration for the film, offering effusive praise and extending congratulations to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.

Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s film Laapataa Ladies

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently took to his X (Twitter) account to share his glowing review of Laapataa Ladies, which hit theaters this month. In his tweet, he described the film as “A big-hearted fable set in small-town India that speaks to one at so many levels.”

Sachin went on to shower praise on various aspects of the film, stating, “I loved @LaapataaLadies for its delightful story, powerhouse performances, and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly, without overt preaching.”

Urging his followers to watch the movie, Sachin expressed, “A must-watch for everyone, and trust me, you will laugh, cry, and rejoice with the characters as they find their destinies in the movie.”

In conclusion, he wished Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, saying, “A big congratulations to my friends Kiran Rao & Aamir Khan! #LaapataaLadies.”

More about Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies was in the limelight after its screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, and it was subsequently released in theaters on March 1, 2024. The film brings to life an award-winning story penned by Biplab Goswami, following the adventures of two young brides. Sneha Desai is credited with the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma has provided additional dialogues.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in significant roles, Laapataa Ladies is crafted under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

