Love Sex Aur Dhokha actor Anshuman Jha and wife Sierra Winters blessed with baby girl, name her Tara Jha Winters

Actor Anshuman Jha who is known for his work in films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Mastram, Lakadbaggha, and more has been blessed with a baby girl. Anshuman and his athlete-writer-chef wife Sierra Winters tied the knot in 2022 and now on March 10, they have welcomed a baby girl whom they have named Tara Jha Winters.

Anshuman Jha expresses his gratitude after giving birth to a baby girl

Based in the US, Anshuman Jha and his wife Sierra Winters are beaming with joy after being blessed with a baby girl whom they have named Tara Jha Winters. It was a long but safe labor of 32 hours for Sierra. Speaking about it, Anshuman told Hindustan Times that the last 48 hours have been a 'blur' for him. But all ended up in a healthy way giving him a 'surreal experience'.

Sharing his gratitude, Anshuman told DNA India that he feels ecstatic to be blessed with an angel and shared that the couple didn't opt for gender determination even though it's free in the US.

"I am really grateful that Sierra and 'Tara' are both healthy & safe. And we feel truly blessed to have an angel. I have been raised by my mother, my elder sister is the reason why I could pursue acting and I have always had a lot of female influence in my life through my cousin sisters as well. So in a way, I am matriarchal. In the US, it is legal to find out if it is a girl or boy but we intentionally didn't find out because we wanted to have a surprise. And we are thrilled to have our daughter. Sierra's mom and dad are here and I believe grandparents are a blessing for a child. Sierra came up with the name, Tara & I loved it." he said.

Anshuman and Sierra won't share the picture of their baby

Anshuman Jha and his wife Sierra Winters have decided to not share the pictures of their baby Tara. Explaining the reason, Anshuman said, "Some things don't need to be shared. In a world that is obsessed with counting likes, followers - I count my blessings & keep it private,"

Anshuman Jha's work front

Anshuman Jha was last seen in Lakadbaggha which featured him along with Ridhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja, and Milind Soman. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film was released on January 13, 2023. Fans are looking forward to his next film but the actor hasn't announced any project yet.

