Madhuri Dixit to play serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming psychological thriller Mrs Deshpande? Here’s what we know

Madhuri Dixit has captivated fans with her flawless performance in various movies over the years. Apart from her illustrious filmography, the actress juggles like a pro between her TV reality shows and web shows. Having made her debut in the digital space with The Fame Game in 2022, it has now been revealed that the actress is expected to portray the role of a serial killer in the upcoming show, Mrs Deshpande.

According to a report published in Midday, Madhuri Dixit is in talks to portray the role of a serial killer in a psychological thriller that will be helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor. According to a source published in the report, it has been revealed that the show is titled Mrs Deshpande.

"The show tells the story of how the police hire a serial killer and pick her brains to understand another serial killer’s modus operandi and nab him. The show is a remake of a French series," the source was quoted as saying. The report further states if everything goes as per the plan, the filmmaker will take the series on floors after the monsoon.

“The casting is underway. The team is excited to present Madhuri in a dark role,” the source further added.

For the unversed, Nagesh Kukunoor is recognized for directing a segment in the anthology, Modern Love Hyderabad. He has also helmed the series, City Of Dreams.

Meanwhile, Madhuri last appeared as a judge on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4. In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the Devdas actress will be having a special dance face-off with Vidya Balan in the much-awaited, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

It was revealed by the sources close to the development, that the makers are planning a one-of-its-kind dance face-off between Vidya and Madhuri in the upcoming horror-comedy. “Both Vidya and Madhuri stand for grace and the makers are planning to capitalize on their aura with a special dance number in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bhushan Kumar and his team are working on a fresh rendition of Ami Je Tomar to be picturized on Vidya and Madhuri,” the source had said.

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri will release on Diwali 2024.

