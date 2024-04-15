Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar are all set to bring the next installment of this comic franchise during the Diwali 2024 weekend. While the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan returns to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa after 17 years, the film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead with Madhuri Dixit in a key role. The film is presently on floors and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers are all set to surprise the audience with a dance face-off like never before.

A dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in the planning stage

According to sources close to the development, the makers are planning a one-of-its-kind dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “Both Vidya and Madhuri stand for grace and the makers are planning to capitalize on their aura with a special dance number in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bhushan Kumar and his team are working on a fresh rendition of Ami Je Tomar to be picturized on Vidya and Madhuri. The modalities of shooting the song are being figured out but if everything goes as planned, the team is aiming to shoot for this special dance number in the coming month,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Kartik Aaryan too might make an appearance in the song. “It’s a song that appears at a key juncture of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is being designed keeping all key characters in mind. While Vidya Balan is sure to lead this song with her presence, the makers are discussing the possibilities of having a segment of face-off with Madhuri. A final call on this will be taken shortly, but there is an excitement for this unique move, which will create even more excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” the source added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a Diwali 2024 release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently on floors and the makers have already shot some of the high-on VFX sequences, to ensure that the post-production process meets the deadlines of the Diwali 2024 release. Buzz is, that the team has shot for a high-on VFX song featuring Kartik Aaryan with the ghosts too, however, we are yet to independently verify the development. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

