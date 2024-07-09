Maharaj: When Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta visited Junaid Khan on first day of shoot; see Mr Perfectionist hugging son in UNSEEN pics

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his debut with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s directorial Maharaj. The biographical drama film was based on the life of Karsandas Mulji. It was released last month on June 21 and met with positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. During the first day of the shoot, Aamir and his family visited the set to encourage his son.

It has been more than a couple of weeks since Siddharth P Malhotra’s directorial film, Maharaj has started streaming. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on some of the pictures from the first day of the film’s shoot. In the snaps, we can see the loving father; Aamir Khan along with his wife Reena Dutta and other family members visiting the sets to encourage their son, Junaid Khan, and the team, wishing success for the film.

In one of the pictures, we can also see Aamir hugging Junaid and interacting with the rest of the cast and crew members, in other pictures.

Siddharth P Malhotra relives happy memories and fun times on social media

In addition to this, the director Siddharth P Malhotra also took to social media and dropped a video that juxtaposed some special memories with the cast and crew of his film, Maharaj. A short clip featured delightful moments with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and more team members from the sets.

The post read the caption, “Happy happy memories and fun times whilst making #maharaj #junaidkhan @shalzp @jaideepahlawat @sharvari #teammaharaj” Adding a musical touch to the video, the director added the iconic face-off theme music between Karsan and Maharaj.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “This BGM and of course the lovely film & the lovely cast & crew,” another fan commented, “This isn’t a movie. This is a masterpiece” while a third fan mentioned, “Super sir”

About Maharaj

The debut film of Junaid Khan also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. The historic period drama film is based on the life of a social reformer who sought answers regarding social customs and rituals since childhood. As he grows up, he learns how a religious leader named JJ (Jaideep Ahlawat) is sexually exploiting women while making false promises of salvation.

Backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Maharaj is currently streaming on Netflix.

