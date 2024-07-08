WATCH: Nora Fatehi adds her ‘spice’ to Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba song as she reacts to her mention; don’t miss Vicky Kaushal’s comment

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s latest party banger, Tauba Tauba from the movie Bad Newz, has taken over the internet. The first song from the film, which also stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, became an instant hit among fans. The song also has a special mention of actress Nora Fatehi.

While fans have already been recreating the hook steps from the song, the Madgaon Express actress has also reacted to the song in her classic style.

Nora Fatehi reacts to her mention in Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba

Today, on July 8, a while back, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a reel on Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s hit number Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. Dressed in a white crop top paired with denim shorts, the actress was seen vibing to the track. The text on the video reads, “POV: When you hear Ur name in a Karan Aujla song.”

The actress looked pleasantly surprised and happy on the line that had the mention of her name. Expressing her reaction to the same, she further wrote in the video, “U know I gotta Add my spice to it” and then the actress breaks into dancing. She flaunts her sizzling belly dance moves and recreates the hook step in her own style.

Advertisement

The actress wrote in the caption, “Nora Lag di @karanaujla @boscomartis U killed it! All the best to the entire team @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

Take a look

Vicky Kaushal reacts to the video

Reacting to the video, Vicky Kaushal also shared it to his Instagram story and word-played with their previous collaboration expressing, “Yeh reel nahi dekha toh bada pachtaoge...” followed by a star and hand-heart emojis.

Take a look

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes later, fans also swamped the actress’ comments section, gushing over the post. A fan wrote, “This is Officially a Nora Fatehi Song Now!!!,” another fan exclaimed, “You Slayed Queen!!” while a third fan remarked, “GIRL THE SONG IS A HIT AND NO WONDER YOUR NAME IS IN IT!!!” and another fan wrote, “Waaaaah waaaaah that’s why the song is super hit.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis.

About Bad Newz

Advertisement

The upcoming highly-awaited Bad Newz, led by Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk is a comedy caper, written and directed by Anand Tiwari. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, the film will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal goes ‘Bade mazakiya ho’ in K3G's Anjali style; channels inner John Abraham from Dostana in BTS video