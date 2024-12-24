Malaika Arora asks women to hang on to their bank account and not give up identity after getting married: ‘Jo tera hai voh tera hai, jo mera…’

Bollywood star Malaika Arora, celebrated for her bold personality and impeccable style, recently shared her views on marriage with a strong message for women. She urged women to maintain their individuality and financial independence after marriage, emphasizing the importance of holding onto their identity and personal assets. With a confident stance, she highlighted the need for balance and self-reliance in relationships.

In a candid conversation with Curly Tales, Malaika Arora shared her thoughts and said, "Independent rakho baba. Jo tera hai voh tera hai, jo mera hai voh mera hai." (Stay independent, my dear. What’s yours is yours, and what’s mine is mine).

She emphasized that while marriage often involves blending lives, it’s equally vital for women to preserve their own identity and financial independence. Advocating for balance, she highlighted the importance of keeping what’s yours intact, even in the most intertwined partnerships.

She said, "I feel it’s very important to have your own identity." (I believe it’s crucial to maintain your own identity).

Malaika emphasized the importance of maintaining individuality in relationships, noting that while sharing experiences is valuable, it shouldn’t come at the cost of losing one’s identity.

She pointed out that women often adopt their partner’s last name, making it even more crucial to retain financial independence by keeping their own bank account. She said, "I think the least you can do is hang on to your own bank account."

Advertisement

Earlier, the actress shared a playful update on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of her fun side. The post featured three relationship status options: "In a relationship," "Single," and "Hehehe." Opting for the cheeky "Hehehe," she left her followers amused and charmed by her lighthearted humor.

For those who may not know, Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017. Her decision to separate was met with considerable backlash.

Furthermore, her relationship with Arjun Kapoor has also drawn criticism, mainly due to the age gap between them. Despite this, she has continued to live life on her own terms, often addressing the challenges with grace and confidence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently made a special appearance in the song Majha Yek Number, adding her signature style and energy to the track.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora reveals her mom got calls from her college over poor attendance: 'It was getting very difficult because….’