Malaika Arora reveals her mom got calls from her college over poor attendance: 'It was getting very difficult because….’

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has been a prominent figure in the industry for years, beginning her journey in modeling while still in college. Reflecting on the struggle of balancing academics and work, she revealed that it became increasingly difficult, to the point where her mom started receiving calls from college about her poor attendance.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Malaika Arora discussed how she began modeling while still in college. She explained that she completed two years at Jai Hind College before venturing into the modeling world. However, managing both was challenging.

The actress added, “It was getting very difficult because meri mummy ko college se call aane lag gaye because of my poor college attendance (My mother started getting calls) that my attendance is not up to the mark.”

She mentioned that she began by doing a few ads and shows. Afterward, she told her mother about her desire to work, expressing her wish to become independent.

When asked whether she was chasing fame or independence, Malaika revealed that her main goal was independence. She explained that she wanted to do something that gave her a sense of value. While money wasn’t her primary motivation, she saw it as a natural byproduct of her work.

Malaika Arora also added that, although she didn't need to support her home, she felt it was important to help her mother, who was a single parent. She viewed it as her responsibility as the eldest daughter, even though her mother never expected it.

For the unversed, at the age of 11, Malaika experienced the separation of her parents, with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and late father, Anil Arora, parting ways.

Her younger sister, Amrita Arora, was just six at the time. Following the divorce, the sisters relocated with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where they were brought up by Joyce.

In a previous interview with Grazia, she opened up about her relationship with her mother, reflecting on how her perspective had changed over time. The actress shared that although she had a wonderful childhood, it wasn't without its challenges.

Looking back, she described it as tumultuous, but acknowledged that difficult times bring valuable lessons. Malaika revealed that her parents' separation gave her the opportunity to see her mother in a new and unique light.

