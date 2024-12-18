Arbaaz Khan visits Malaika Arora and Arhaan's new restaurant for lunch with parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen; WATCH

The Khan family came together for a heartwarming reunion today, and the videos are a must-watch! Arbaaz Khan, joined by parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen, enjoyed lunch at Malaika Arora and Arhaan’s new restaurant. In the adorable footage, Arhaan is seen helping his grandmother Salma and Helen navigate the stairs, making the moment even more special. Don’t miss it!

A viral video has captured Malaika Arora beaming in joy as she heads to her new restaurant for a family lunch with the Khans. She looked stunning in a black outfit featuring a crop top, shorts, and white sneakers, with her hair flowing freely.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was seen in a blue-and-white striped shirt, black trousers, and white shoes, posing for the cameras outside. Their son, Arhaan Khan, was spotted with Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan Khan, sharing a cute bromantic moment.

He also charmed everyone by helping his grandmother Salma Khan and Helen climb the stairs, showcasing his warm and caring nature.

Take a look at the heartwarming videos right below!

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan married in 1998 when she was 25 and welcomed their son, Arhaan, in 2002. After 18 years together, they separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017.

Despite their split, they co-parent their son. Arbaaz later had a brief relationship with Giorgia Andriani before moving on to Sshura Khan, a makeup artist he met on the set of Patna Shukla.

The couple married in a private nikah ceremony at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's house in December 2023. As for Malaika, she had been in a long-term relationship with Arjun Kapoor, but they have now broken up.

Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan has been hosting his own talk show. Earlier, in an episode of Dumb Biryani, Malaika shared her thoughts on how much her son resembles his father, Arbaaz Khan. The conversation began when Arhaan jokingly asked his mother about the qualities he inherited from his dad that she either appreciates or finds challenging.

The actress observed that he mimics his father's habits, like scratching his ears and head, and although these traits might not be the most charming, they certainly reflect Arbaaz's personality. She also praised Arhaan for inheriting his father's sense of fairness and clarity in judgment.

