Manisha Koirala recalls famous photographer rebuked her when she refused to wear bikini; 'Jo mitti pighalne se sharmati ho...'

With a career of more than 3 decades in the film industry, Manisha Koirala is known as one of the most reputed and talented actresses in Bollywood. Her filmography includes some of the most memorable films like Saudagar, 1942: A Love Story, Dil Se, Mann, Lajja, Company, Sanju, and many more.

However, in her long career, there have been times when she didn't get the respect she deserved from industry people. Manisha recently recalled the time in her early career when a photographer made a mean comment about her just because she refused to wear a bikini.

When Manisha Koirala refused a big photographer's suggestion to wear a bikini

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Manisha Koirala talked about her experience working as a Bollywood actress in the 90s. Recalling an incident when she refused to wear a bikini for a photo shoot, she shared that it irked the photographer so much that he passed a mean comment on her.

The Mann actress shared that when she went to a famous photographer for a photo shoot with her mom, he said she's a star material. However, after some time, he brought her a two-piece bikini and asked her to wear it. Manisha told him that she wears this when she goes to the beach or for a swim, but if this is the way she will have to get into the movies, she doesn’t want it.

Reacting to this, he said, "Jo mitti pighalne se sharmaati ho uski moorti kaise banaye (The clay that refuses to mold, how do I make a statue from it)." While recalling how the statement has been with her, Manisha said that's how the mentality of some of the people in the industry was at that time.

Manisha Koirala's work front

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-talked-about web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Featuring her in the lead alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and others, the series was released on Netflix on May 1 and remained a topic of discussion on social media for a long period.

