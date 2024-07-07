Sonakshi Sinha drops wholesome PICS with parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam from wedding with Zaheer Iqbal; reveals why mom got emotional

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in the presence of their nearest and dearest ones. Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, were seen by her side throughout the ceremony in the various pictures and videos. Sonakshi has now dropped heartwarming photos with them from the big day and also revealed why her mother got emotional. Sonakshi even admitted to missing her mom and dad a lot.

Sonakshi Sinha misses Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha after wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Today, July 7, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her wedding ceremony. In the first photo, Sonakshi was seen embracing her mother Poonam Sinha as the latter got emotional. In another picture, the actress held her father Shatrughan Sinha’s hand as she leaned on his shoulder.

The last two photos were happy shots of Sonakshi and her parents. In the caption, Sona revealed, “At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her ‘Maa, don't worry… juhu to bandra only 25 mins.’”

She further expressed, “Missing them a lil extra today, so I’m telling myself the exact same thing. Hope theres Sunday sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom.”

Have a look at Sonakshi’s post!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding video

After sharing pictures from their wedding and reception, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also shared a wholesome video that captured the special occasion. It showed the moment when the couple signed their marriage papers and participated in the jaimala, with their friends and family having a lot of fun.

The beautiful caption of the post read, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer had been dating each other for seven years before their union. The duo have worked together in the 2022 movie Double XL.

