Meet actor who changed his name to avoid confusion, became first actor to own private jet and is now among the highest-paid stars

Bollywood actors often face numerous challenges to achieve stardom, even if they're born into famous families. Take a look at the actor who not only changed his name and altered the spelling of his surname but also worked hard to make his mark in the industry. Today, he's one of the highest-paid stars and was the first actor to own a private jet! Can you guess who this trailblazer is?

Ajay Devgn, born Vishal Veeru Devgan on April 2, 1969, is one of Bollywood's biggest stars—an actor, producer, and director with a career spanning over three decades. Hailing from a family steeped in the film industry, with his father, Veeru Devgan, being a famous stunt choreographer and action-film director, and his mother, Veena Devgan, a film producer, Ajay was destined to make his mark in cinema.

Interestingly, his cousin Anil Devgan is also a filmmaker and screenwriter. In 2009, at his family's request, he changed the spelling of his surname from Devgan to Devgn, a move that became part of his distinct identity.

His journey to stardom began in 1991 when he burst onto the scene with the action-packed Phool Aur Kaante, a film that became a massive hit and catapulted him to instant fame. But before that, his name was Vishal, a common name among Bollywood actors at the time. To avoid confusion with others, he adopted the stage name Ajay, a decision that would define his cinematic journey.

Following his breakthrough, the actor continued to showcase his versatility, starring in a range of hits, from action-packed films like Jigar (1992) and Vijaypath (1994) to romantic tales like Ishq (1997) and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998). Critics took notice of his remarkable performances in Naajayaz (1995) and Zakhm (1998), cementing his place as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.

While the early 2000s brought a few commercial setbacks, Ajay Devgn didn't lose his edge. Films like Company (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), and Gangaajal (2003) proved his talent wasn't limited to box-office hits—he was a critical darling too. His portrayal of Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh won him his second National Film Award, a testament to his dedication to his craft.

The 2010s brought him back to the top with massive hits like Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), and Drishyam (2015), along with his game-changing role in Tanhaji (2020), which won him his third National Film Award and solidified his superstar status.

Ajay's entrepreneurial spirit is just as strong as his acting. In 1999, he launched Ajay Devgn FFilms, his own production company, which became a powerhouse in the industry. He also made a mark in the tech space, founding a visual effects company in 2015, underscoring his vision for the future of filmmaking.

Off-screen, the actor's love life has been equally compelling. He began dating actress Karisma Kapoor while filming Jigar in 1992, but the couple parted ways in 1995. That same year, he met Kajol, and what started as a friendship soon blossomed into a passionate romance. Despite their contrasting personalities, Kajol decided to marry Ajay in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on February 24, 1999.

Their love story shocked the industry, but their bond has only grown stronger over the years. The couple has two children—daughter Nysa (born 2003) and son Yug (born 2010).

Ajay Devgn made history as the first Bollywood actor to own a private jet, using it for work and personal trips, further cementing his status as a trendsetter.

Looking ahead, in 2025, he will be seen in Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, sequels to his earlier hits. He will also appear in his nephew Aaman Devgn's debut film, Azaad.

With over 100 films to his name, Ajay Devgn is not just one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors but also a symbol of resilience, versatility, and dedication. Whether he's commanding the screen in intense action roles, romancing his co-stars, or cracking up audiences with comedy, he has proven time and again that he is one of the finest actors in the history of Hindi cinema.

