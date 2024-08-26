India’s Best Dancer has long been a fan favorite on Indian television, and Season 4 is no different, with Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor joining the judging panel. Let’s take a nostalgic look back at a memorable moment from Season 3 when Karisma Kapoor graced the show as a special guest.

During one memorable episode, Karisma and Sonali Bendre danced together to their classic hit Mhare Hiwra Main Nache Mor from Sooraj Barjatya's film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The video, shared by Sonali, captured the actresses reliving their iconic dance and having a blast as they performed the classic hook step, laughing and reminiscing about old times.

Sonali Bendre looked stunning in an orange long kurta paired with floral pants, while Karisma Kapoor dazzled in a grey crop top and blue pleated skirt. Sonali captioned the post, “Had to recreate this moment… Reminiscing the g(old) times!”

The actresses enjoyed themselves as they performed the iconic hook step and laughed heartily while recalling old memories. Karisma Kapoor reminisced about working with Sonali Bendre in Sooraj Barjatya’s film, featuring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, and Tabu in lead roles.

On India’s Best Dancer 3, Karisma fondly remembered their time filming Hum Saath Saath Hain, mentioning how Sonali was often quiet and engrossed in her book. At the same time, she and Tabu were more talkative. Despite their attempts to include Sonali in meals, she preferred a simple salad, leading to a humorous moment where Karisma urged her to join them with her salad.

Sonali reflected on the fantastic journey, sharing that the cast felt like a big family. She fondly recalled the shared meals and Karisma Kapoor's mischievous antics. Sonali noted that Karisma was not there for some scenes during the song ABCD I Love You, and her absence was felt as they often spent time together.

Season 3 of India's Best Dancer featured judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre, with Jay Bhanushali as the host. Premiering on April 8, 2023, and concluding on September 30, 2023, the season showcased 13 finalists. Samarpan Lama won the season with his outstanding contemporary dance performances, clinching victory through audience votes.

