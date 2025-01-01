Ananya Panday starts New Year with 'love'; Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha & others send positive vibes

Bollywood celebs stepped into 2025 with style. Soon after the clock struck 12, the actors dropped glimpses from their celebration to wish their fans on the special occasion. Ananya Panday started the year with love and cuddling her little furry friend. Kajol also dropped several images with Ajay Devgn and other family members. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha and others extended positive vibes on New Year.

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya Panday dropped multiple images of her cuddling her little pet dog, Riot. She also dropped a picture of 2025 lit up with laser lights in the air. Captioning the picture, she penned, “Starting 2025 with only love !!! Let’s set the tone for the rest of the year.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were surrounded by friends and family as they wrapped 2024. The Tribhanga actress took to her social media and shared unseen glimpses of their intimate celebration. The photo album opens with the celebrity couple posing with their son Yug. Danish Devgn, Ishita Dutta, and Vatsal Sheth also celebrated with Ajay’s mother and sister Neelam.

Sharing the images, Kajol expressed, “And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you, May u always run out of chairs for your guests. May ur table always groan with the weight of food and friends. May ur neighbours always complain about how long and fun ur parties are.. and last of all. May ur joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always. #blessedbe #toasttothenewyear #happynewyear.”

Parineeti Chopra flew to Delhi to celebrate the New Year with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. The couple dropped a collab post in which they can be seen wishing their fans ‘Happy New Year’ together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also welcomed New Year with their daughter Raha Kapoor. They were joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni along with Neetu Kapoor and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan.

Sharing the photos, Riddhima penned, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes” Happy New Year insta Fam.”

Several other celebs like Preity Zinta, Shweta Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra also extended good wishes on New Year.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very Happy New Year, 2025!

