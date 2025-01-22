Meet actor orphaned at young age, worked as salesman to make ends meet, choreographed song before acting debut and became household name after this iconic character

Today, we look at the life and struggles of an ace actor who has given us several iconic characters. Throughout his film career, he managed to entertain the audience by doing movies across genres, be it romance, action, drama, or comedy. While he is one of the popular B-town stars today, the actor had a difficult childhood, which compelled him to do odd jobs to make ends meet. For those who haven’t guessed who this artist is, we’re talking about Arshad Warsi.

Before making his acting debut with the 1996 romantic drama film Tere Mere Sapne, Arshad Warsi, a trained dancer, choreographed a song in the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. While he enjoys a luxurious life today, his childhood was spent relocating from one place to another. After being orphaned at an early age, he was left with no option but to drop out of school after standard 10 and bring himself up.

In an interview with IANS, he stated that their situation was strange. "There was a phase when I used to go to boarding school, and when I returned, we would shift from that house. I was very young, around 10-12 years old. I didn't know what was happening," Arshad quipped.

He did odd jobs like working as a door-to-door cosmetics salesman and then taking a job at a photo lab. This is when he got inclined towards dancing and was offered to join Akbar Sami's Dance group in Mumbai. After winning dance competitions, he started his own dance studio. At this point, he met with his wife, Maria Goretti. Finally, things started falling into place, and he was being offered roles in movies.

However, his breakthrough came when he played Circuit to Munna Bhai (played by Sanjay Dutt) in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Since then, he has shared the screen with many notable Bollywood actors in movies like Hulchul, Salaam Namaste, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Dhamaal, Golmaal Returns, Ishqiya, Jolly LLB, and many more. Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the action-drama film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. Next up for Arshad Warsi is Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3.

