Top 10 Arshad Warsi movies that you can never get enough of: From Dhamaal, Munna Bhai MBBS to Jolly LLB

Arshad Warsi is an actor par excellence in Bollywood. He has worked in several movies and web projects which have never ceased to entertain the audience. His versatility in projects speaks volumes about his excellence in the craft. In case you don’t remember, Arshad Warsi’s first movie, Tere Mere Sapne was released in 1996. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. In a long list of his filmography, here we’re taking a quick look at the top 9 Arshad Warsi movies that one can never get enough of.

Top 9 Arshad Warsi movies of all time that are a must-watch

1. Irada

Release Date: February 17, 2017

Yet another path-breaking and coming out of his comfort zone, Arshad Warsi featured in Irada, a joint directorial venture of Aparnaa Singh and Nishant Tripathi. In the film, Arshad makes a splash by taking up the role of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer. A small-town noir film unravels the mystery that revolves around a mysterious bomb blast in a business tycoon's factory. The investigation further causes Warsi’s character to unleash a greater conspiracy that is hard-hitting, gritty, and realistic.

2. Jolly LLB

Release Date: March 15, 2013

Another one on the list showcasing Arshad Warsi’s excellent comic timing is Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB, where he was seen in the titular role. Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, a struggling lawyer in pursuit of success, encounters a hit-and-run case and takes a plunge to fight for the victims. The courtroom drama gets as entertaining as one could expect it to be. Remember the iconic dialogue, “Kaun hai ye log, kahan se aate hain ye log?”

It comes as no surprise that, following the success of the film, a sequel to Jolly LLB 2 was released in 2017. Led by Akshay Kumar, the second part of the franchise was also hailed by the audiences.

3. Zila Ghaziabad

Release Date: February 22, 2013

If you are a hard-core fan of films based on gang-war drama, then Anand Kumar’s directorial Zila Ghaziabad is the one for you. In a long list of Arshad Warsi movies, this one stands out when he takes up the role of Babban with a more negative shade in his character. Set in the backdrop of Ghaziabad, the story unleashes the full-blown gang war that comes to life in the district of Ghaziabad with the rise of the rivalry between gangsters Fauji and Satbir and a corrupt policeman, Pritam Singh is sent down to set things right.

4. Ishqiya

Release Date: January 29, 2010

One of the most loved Arshad Warsi movies, Ishqiya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey is another acclaimed movie. In the film, he flaunts his more crude side and comic side. The quotient of entertainment gets a notch higher with extreme talents Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan sharing the screen space. His portrayal as Babban was well-received by the audience and critics alike.

5. Krazzy 4

Release Date: April 11, 2008

The humorous movie's plot centers on a doctor who brings four intellectually disabled patients to see a cricket match but ends up getting abducted. To locate her, the four ask a girl who works for a television channel for assistance. Warsi plays a young man filled with anger in the movie, capable of beating the living daylights out of anyone who offends him. Every actor's involvement adds a distinct, amusing taste that is always enjoyable.

6. Dhamaal

Release Date: September 7, 2007

The Arshad Warsi movies list will remain incomplete without the mention of Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal. The comedy film revolves around four lazy friends - Aditya, Manav, and Boman and their mission to find a hidden treasure in Goa. The entire film promises a laughter ride, with unmatchable camaraderie between Adi and Manav (essayed by Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi).

7. Golmaal Series

Release Date: July 14, 2006

Another shining project in an Arshad Warsi movies list, Golmaal: Fun Limited never ceases to charm audiences with its effortless humor. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was based on a Gujarati play Aflatoon which was based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar. Starring Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal amongst others, bet you the movie has not even a single dull moment.

No wonder, the successful franchise has been able to deliver four parts, all of which have equally been loved by the audiences.

8. Kabul Express

Release Date: September 15, 2006

Many of you who are Tiger franchise fans would be pleasantly surprised to know that it was Kabir Khan who made his directorial debut in 2006 with Kabul Express. The gritty adventure film revolves around two Indian journalists who are stuck in post-Taliban Afghanistan. They are forced to take a 48-hour-long journey into a war-torn country. In one of its kind Arshad Warsi movies, he takes up the role of Jai Kapoor, one of the two journalists in this unique movie which is a treat to watch.

9. Sehar

Release Date: July 29, 2005

Directed by Kabeer Kaushik, the story of Sehar revolves around SSP Ajay Kumar (Arshad Warsi) who pledges to eradicate crime from Uttar Pradesh while serving as the SSP of Lucknow. One of the best crime dramas, the film not only has a compelling storyline but also one of the most nuanced and compelling performances by the actor. His portrayal as a heartfelt and serious police officer remains underrated and deserves much more love and attention.

10. Munna Bhai MBBS

Release Date: December 19, 2003

If ever there is a mention of Arshad Warsi movies, the list will always have a mention of Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS. Headlined by Sanjay Dutt, the comedy-drama was about a gangster becoming a doctor to fulfill his father’s dream. Warsi takes the role of Circuit, a loyal friend who helps Munna in getting admission to a medical college. Little did the makers know at the time of its release, over the years it would emerge as one of the most celebrated cult classics.

Following the super-success, later in 2006, the second part of the film, Lage Rao Munna Bhai was brought by the makers. With an entirely different storyline, Warsi and Dutt reprise their iconic characters of Munna and Circuit. No chance, a Bollywood buff could ever miss this masterpiece.

Which one of these is your favorite, do let us know in the comments section.

