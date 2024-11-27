Meet actor Ashutosh Rana who was ousted from set by Mahesh Bhatt, rose to fame with negative roles, married ace actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & more

A couple of decades ago, an ace Bollywood actor made his acting debut not knowing he would end up becoming a veteran star of the industry. Even though he started by doing minor roles, he received recognition for his negative role in the 1998 film, Dushman. He was also once shown the door by Mahesh Bhatt but his determination helped him share the screen with many B-town biggies like Shah Rukh Khan. For those who couldn’t guess yet, we’re talking about Ashutosh Ramnarayan Neekhra, professionally known as Ashutosh Rana.

Ashutosh Rana and Mahesh Bhatt have an interesting story that dates back to the time when he was looking for work. Reports suggest that during his struggling days, the alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) had a brush with the director-producer who was reportedly preparing to make the TV show, Swabhimaan.

Upon seeing the ace filmmaker, Rana immediately touched his feet to pay his respects to him. But Alia Bhatt’s father didn’t like his gesture. Hence, he reprimanded his security for letting such a person enter the premises of his film's sets. After multiple failed attempts to meet him when the actor again got the chance to interact with Bhatt, he made the same gesture again.

When Bhatt questioned him about the act, Rana explained that his parents taught him to seek the blessings of his elders whenever possible. This touched the filmmaker who ended up casting him in the prominent serial, Swabhimaan. His debut with the ace director opened the doors to the industry for Ashutosh Rana. The duo worked again in Jakhm and Dushman.

Advertisement

He became a popular figure who was known to send chills to the audience with his negative character. Since then, he worked with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Ranveer Singh in Simmba, Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan in War, and Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter, among many other hit films.

Rana is also married to actress Renuka Shahane, popular for playing Salman Khan’s sister-in-law Pooja Choudhury in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The couple is blessed with two sons, Shauryaman Neekhra and Satyendra Neekhra. Currently, Rana is busy shooting for War 2 and Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who worked in over 250 Bollywood films, was popular villain in 90s, is Zeenat Aman's first cousin and favorite co-star of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone