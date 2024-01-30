EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan decodes emotional scene with Ashutosh Rana in Fighter; 'He is an incredible actor'

Hrithik Roshan is enjoying the remarkable achievement of his latest movie, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, among other actors. Recently, Hrithik opened up on his emotional scene with the renowned actor Ashutosh Rana in Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan opens up on his emotional scene with Ashutosh Rana

During a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan spoke about the emotional scene in Fighter where he meets Ashutosh Rana at the airport and they engage in an intense conversation. Speaking about the scene he mentioned that they collaborated effectively in that scene. Of course, Ashutosh Rana is an amazing actor. Both the mother and father in that scene were exceptional, so he had to do very little.

Hrithik then elaborated saying that when he arrived on the set that day, he brought a lot of anger into Patty (Hrithik Roshan’s character’s name in Fighter) while delivering those lines. He added, “I wanted him to poke the father and what Sid (Siddharth Anand) brought into that anger was a smile. He said just, ‘No yeah, don’t poke him so much. Let’s show some respect, he’s her father and say it with a smile.’ I said that’s a really nice little mishran of anger, you want to poke also but, you are being respectful also.”

The seasoned actor also mentioned that it was a really good, subtle idea, and he did his best. If it resonated with the audience, then he's glad it was well received.

About Fighter

Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand and co-written with Ramon Chibb, features a stellar cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Rishabh Sawhney. The film draws inspiration from real-life events like the 2019 Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike. It hit the theaters on January 25 during the Republic Day weekend and received mostly positive reviews from critics, along with a strong box office performance.

Fighter is the second film that Hrithik and Siddharth have worked on together since Bang Bang! It also marks Deepika's second collaboration with Siddharth after the successful 2023 film Pathaan. Both Pathaan and Bang Bang! were significant box office successes in their release years.

