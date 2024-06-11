7 best Ashutosh Rana movies to binge-watch this weekend

As we discuss Ashutosh Rana best movies, it is needless to mention that they are full of action, rich dialogues, and captivating characterizations. The actor started his film career with the movie Dushman where he played a psychopath killer. After this, he worked in several films such as Raaz, Haasil, Pathan, Fighter, and many more.

As we celebrate his filmography, let’s have a look at some of the best Ashutosh Rana movies of all time.

Here are 7 best Ashutosh Rana movies for your entertainment

1. Dushman

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Narendra Sachar

Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Narendra Sachar IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Director: Tanuja Chandra

Tanuja Chandra Release year: 1998

1998 Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Where to watch: YouTube

Dushman is one of Ashutosh Rana best movies and notably, it is his debut film. The plot revolves around Sonia who is raped and murdered by Gokul (Ashutosh Rana). To take revenge for her death, her twin sister, Naina, enlists the help of a retired Major Suraj Singh Rathore, a visually impaired man, and plans to teach Gokul a lesson. It is also considered one of the best Ashutosh Rana and Kajol movies.

2. Sangharsh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Ashutosh Rana, Alia Bhatt, Vishwajeet Pradhan

Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Ashutosh Rana, Alia Bhatt, Vishwajeet Pradhan IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Tanuja Chandra

Tanuja Chandra Release year: 1999

1999 Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Where to watch: YouTube

In Sangharsh, we see Reet (Preity Zinta), a police officer, learns about a religious fanatic, Pandey (Ashutosh Rana), who abducts children. She then joins forces with a prisoner to punish Pandey.

3. Raaz

Cast: Bipasha Basu, Ashutosh Rana , Dino Morea, Anang Desai, Ali Asgar, Shruti Ulfat, Kiran Randhawa, Pratima Kazmi, Masood Akhtar, Mink Singh, Shruti Panwar, Murli Sharma, Yusuf Hussain, Siddharth Ray

Bipasha Basu, , Dino Morea, Anang Desai, Ali Asgar, Shruti Ulfat, Kiran Randhawa, Pratima Kazmi, Masood Akhtar, Mink Singh, Shruti Panwar, Murli Sharma, Yusuf Hussain, Siddharth Ray IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Release year: 2002

2002 Genre: Drama, Horror, Musical

Drama, Horror, Musical Where to watch: YouTube

Raaz is one of the best Ashutosh Rana horror movies. He played the role of Professor Agni Swaroop, a paranormal investigator who was possessed by Malini to kill Sanjana. In the film, we see Sanjana (Bipasha Basu) and Aditya (Dino Morea) take a vacation to Ooty to save their shaky marriage. On the other hand, Sanjana is visited by a spirit who reveals some terrifying secrets about Aditya and his history.

4. Pathaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone , John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel, Karishma Singh, Mustafa Aksari, Jairoop Jeevan, Rachel Ann Mullins, Jayna Ruchandani, Amrita Mishra, Aritro Banerjee, Mansi Taxak, Prakash Belawadi, Jeffrey Adams Goldberg, Amanpreet Hundal, Rumi Khan

, Salman Khan, , John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel, Karishma Singh, Mustafa Aksari, Jairoop Jeevan, Rachel Ann Mullins, Jayna Ruchandani, Amrita Mishra, Aritro Banerjee, Mansi Taxak, Prakash Belawadi, Jeffrey Adams Goldberg, Amanpreet Hundal, Rumi Khan IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release year: 2023

2023 Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Thriller, Adventure Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Pathaan, Rana played the role of Colonel Sunil Luthra. The movie follows a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. He worked for RAW but separated his paths because of certain reasons.

The story is set at a time when India revoked its Article 370 which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status. In response, a vengeful Pakistani general named Qadir, played by Manish Wadhwa, decides to retaliate against India.

Qadir decides to sign a contract with Jim (John Abraham), a present terrorist who worked as a RAW agent in the past and has a deep-seated hatred for India.

5. Fighter

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Action, Drama, Biography

Action, Drama, Biography Where to watch: Netflix

In Fighter, Ashutosh was seen in the role of Abhijeet Rathore, Minni’s (Deepika Padukone) father. The aerial action drama revolves around the lives of Indian Air Force officers and is packed with high-octane sequences.

Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky and Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will be seen in pivotal roles.

6. Tiger 3

Cast: Salman Khan , Katrina Kaif , Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Rehanshi Mirza

, , Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Rehanshi Mirza IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma Release year: 2023

2023 Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. In the third installment, Salman Khan reprised the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore and Katrina Kaif returns as Pakistani secret agent Zoya Humaimi.

7. War

Cast: Hrithik Roshan , Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, Dishita Sehgal, Arif Zakaria, Dipannita Sharma, Mashhoor Amrohi, Yash Raaj Singh

, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, Dishita Sehgal, Arif Zakaria, Dipannita Sharma, Mashhoor Amrohi, Yash Raaj Singh IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release year: 2019

2019 Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Thriller, Adventure Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

War tells the story of two soldiers who are fighting for their countries, however, they end up on opposing sides. Khalid, played by Tiger Shroff, is the son of an army officer who had joined forces with their enemies.

The above-mentioned list consists of some of the best Ashutosh Rana movies and if you are yet to watch them, then don’t waste time.

