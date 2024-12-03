Meet actor born to ace comedian, debuted with Anil Kapoor, known for his dance, iconic comedy characters and hosting Japanese game show

Today, we take a look at the journey of an accomplished and multi-talented Bollywood artist who is credited for making the audience laugh over the years. Whenever he comes on the big screen, people have to go ROFL, thanks to his epic timing. Comedy comes naturally to him also because he was born to veteran actor and ace comedian, Jagdeep. For those who still remain clueless, we’re talking about Jaaved Jaaferi.

Jaaved Jaaferi grew up watching his father Jagdeep work in close to 400 movies, most of which still remain popular because of his comedy. Hence, stepping into the entertainment industry seemed like a fair choice. With his acting debut with Anil Kapoor in the 1985 drama movie, Meri Jung, he got the opportunity to play the villain and showcase his epic dancing skills.

While most of us know him for his iconic comedy characters, some of us still remember him as the judge of the dance show, Boogie Woogie along with his brother Naved Jaffery and friend Ravi Behl. Just like his comedy, his dancing skills have also wowed his fans who never lose any opportunity to watch him shake a leg. He then took over the TV space which made him showcase his comedy and dancing skills as a host, presenter, narrator, and judge.

Some of his best comedy characters were seen in movies like Salaam Namaste, the Dhamaal series, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Besharam, Bhoot Police, Singh Is Kinng, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, De De Pyaar De, Jaadugar and more. He even made several cameo appearances but one of them that remained closed to the hearts of his fans was when he played the real Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad in Aamir Khan-led 3 Idiots. He has commentated on the Japanese TV show Takeshi's Castle and Ninja Warrior.

Advertisement

While he has cemented his place in the industry as a skilled actor, he is now mentoring his kids, Meezaan Jafri and Alaviaa Jaaferi, to make their place in the entertainment world. While Meezaan has already kickstarted his acting career and appeared in movies like Malaal, Hungama 2, Yaariyan 2, and The Miranda Brothers, his sister Alaviaa was seen in the reality TV show, The Tribe.

ALSO READ: 7 best Jaaved Jaaferi movies that you can binge-watch anytime