The Tribe: Rakhi Sawant teaches Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey and others how to create drama and cry fake tears; WATCH

Undeniably, Rakhi Sawant is the queen of reality TV. In a fun video released by Prime Video on its social media handles, she is seen giving a masterclass in 'The Rakhi School Of Reality' wherein the students are none other than The Tribe's Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry. Known for her unapologetic flair, Rakhi spills the tea on how to create headlines and gain the limelight.

Since creating dramatic scenes has always been her forte, she also reveals three golden rules that help in crafting attention-grabbing situations. Firstly, Rakhi Sawant makes clear that playing safe is never an option. She says, "If you all guys want to make a new reality show as viral as me, then you must do as I say. Note down the points I mention." Schooling The Tribe’s five content creators, the Bigg Boss 15 fame, asks them to pay attention to 'Bura dekho, bura suno, aur bura kalesh karo."

When Alanna Panday mentions liking aesthetics, Rakhi corrects her and says, "Prosthetics. Jo upar wala nahi deta woh doctor de deta hai (What God doesn't give, doctors do)." Moving to the second chapter, Rakhi asserts, "No real tears needed." She explains, "One doesn't need a tissue to cry but a camera to do so." The internet sensation shows the girls how to deliver deeply emotional and exaggerated performances that keep the viewers completely engrossed.

After explaining the two golden rules, Rakhi mentions the third golden rule: having the ability and talent to spark confrontation and fight. She elaborates on how one doesn't need any reason to fight but 'mauka' to start an argument. Thanks to Rakhi Sawant’s expert guidance, the girls of The Tribe learn valuable lessons about mastering the art of reality stardom and bringing drama to the screens.

Take a look at the video here:

The Tribe is a nine-episode unscripted series that follows affluent content creators Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with digital expert investor Hardik Zaveri. Bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show is streaming on Prime Video.

