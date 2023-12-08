3 Idiots dialogues

3 Iditos is one of the most loved and watched movies of Bollywood. The film stars, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. The film is full of amazing performances, an engaging storyline, a great screenplay, and a beautiful message. 3 Idiots is not only praised by critics but also emerged as a huge box office success. Several punchlines and dialogues from 3 Idiots like, All izz Well and Jahapanah tussi great ho, Tohfa kabool karo have become a part of the pop culture and everyday vocabulary of the youth. Let's have a look at some popular dialogues from the film that still live rent-free in people's minds.

Famous 3 Idiots dialogue you can never forget

1. All izz well

One of the famous dialogues of 3 Idiots is All izz well. This tells the viewers to think positive always. It denotes a positive approach to life. Through this line, the message that the director wanted to deliver was that one should not fear their problems but face problems with confidence and bravery because every problem has a reason, and if you try and work hard, the reason will give you a fruitful outcome. The three main characters were heard saying this whenever they were in a critical situation.

2. Jahapanah tussi great ho, tofu kabool karo

The English translation of the quote is You majesty, you are great. Please accept the gift. This is one of the most famous popular dialogues from 3 Idiots. Apart from Omi Vaidya, Sharman, and Madhavan also mouthed this famous dialogue in the film after the suicide incident and when Sharman got a job. This dialogue was also from the ragging scene in the film.

3. Life is a race … If you don’t run fast… you will be like a broken andaa…

This dialogue is one of the most relevant in this fast life where everyone is busy with their jobs and competition is at a high level. To survive in the corporate world where everyone is in a race where you have to excel, work hard every day for one of the most important goals – hitting the numbers, and making money.

4. Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai … Lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyaada dukh hota hai

This is one of the most entertaining and famous 3 Idiots dialogues that the youth uses even today. The English translation of this dialogue is when your friend fails an exam, it hurts but it hurts more when that friend ranks first in the exam. We all can feel this dialogue and have told our friends at least once in our lives.

5. Kaamyaab hone ke liye nahin, Kaabil hone ke liye padho!

One of the famous quotes of 3 Idiots came from Aamir Khan. It means don't try to find success rather try and find excellence. This film is quote-worthy and makes you want to use each quote at one point in your lifetime.

6. Success Ke Peeche Mat Bhaago, Excellence Ka Peecha Karo, Success Jhak Maarke Tumhare Peeche Ayegi

We often get confused between success and excellence in our lives. A lot of life lessons we got to know from 3 Idiots and one such lesson was when Aamir said not to chase success but to search for excellence and success will automatically fall into place. This line is not just a mere line but has a deep meaning when you grow older and try to be successful in life.

7. Dono taange tudawa ke apne pairon pe khada hona seekha hai…

Remember when Sharman tried to commit suicide and broke his legs and was fighting for his life after getting rejected from a job? But when he regained his confidence and went for that job he said that he had learned how to hold his head high in life.

Speaking about 3 Idiots, the movie adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, marking their reunion three years after Rang De Basanti (2006), while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani appear in pivotal roles. Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college and is a satire on the social pressures under the Indian education system.

Meanwhile, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was released in 2009.

