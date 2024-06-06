7 best Jaaved Jaaferi movies that you can binge-watch anytime

Jaaved Jaaferi movies never lack the element of entertainment as they are rich in characterizations and maintain good comic relief and a sense of humor. The actor made his acting debut with Subhash Ghai`s film Meri Jung in 1985. After this, he did several movies that are still remembered by fans.

From Dhamaal to Ta Ra Rum Pum, Javed has a long list of films to his credit. Let’s have a look at some of his best ones.

Here are 7 best Jaaved Jaaferi movies that are too hard to miss

1. Dhamaal

Cast: Sanjay Dutt , Arshad Warsi , Riteish Deshmukh, Kiku Sharda, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Suhasini Mulay, Jaaved Jaaferi

Indra Kumar IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure

Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: ZEE5

Dhamaal is one of the most popular Jaaved Jaaferi movies of all time. The comedy-action movie follows four aimless friends and a corrupt police officer setting off on an adventure to uncover a treasure in the scenic backdrop of Goa. From beginning to end, Dhamaal delivers genuine laughs and tickles your sense of humor from start to finish.

2. Double Dhamaal

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chaudhary

Indra Kumar IMDB Rating: 4/10

4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

In Double Dhamaal, four lazy men plan to make money by investing in buildings but are tricked by Kabir, who leaves them jobless and penniless. Soon, they begin scrambling to avenge their insult.

3. Total Dhamaal

Cast: Ajay Devgn , Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Johnny Lever, Mahesh Manjrekar, Manoj Pahwa, Sudesh Lehri

Indra Kumar IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure

Action, Comedy, Adventure Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Total Dhamaal is a comedy film that begins with a group of eccentric characters, including Guddu (Ajay Devgn), his friend Johnny (Sanjay Mishra), and their partners Avinash (Anil Kapoor) and Bindu (Madhuri Dixit).

They come to know about a hidden treasure and embark on a wild adventure to find it. During their journey, they encounter some hilarious situations and quirky characters, making the film too hilarious to miss.

4. Ta Ra Rum Pum

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani

Siddharth Anand IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Family, Sport

Family, Sport Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ta Ra Rum Pum is one of the most favorite movies of entertainment lovers. In the film, RV (Saif Ali Khan) is an up-and-coming car racer. He faces a devastating setback in his career due to an accident. After he loses everything, his family helps him conquer his demons and make a comeback.

5. Besharam

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor, Himani Shivpuri, Neetu Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neha Atri, Manoj Bakshi, Ciara A. Lyons

Abhinav Kashyap IMDB Rating: 3.5/10

3.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Besharam follows the story of Babli (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a street-smart car mechanic who steals cars to support his orphanage. The film explores themes of love, family, and redemption with a blend of humor and drama.

6. Bhoot Police

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam , Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rupesh Tillu, Yashaswini R. Dayama, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Yashaswini Dayama, Faezeh Jalali

Pawan Kripalani IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhoot Police is a comedy-horror drama that follows two brothers, Vibhooti and Chiraunji (played by Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, respectively), claiming to be experts in ghost-busting. They are the sons of the legendary Ullat Baba, who died when Chiraunji was just five years old. Vibhooti does not believe in the existence of ghosts, and they cheat their clients by pretending to get rid of evil spirits in exchange for a lump sum fee.

7. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi , R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In 3 Idiots, Jaaved Jaaferi had a cameo appearance and played the role of the real Ranchhodas Shamaldas Chanchad. The movie is adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, marking their reunion three years after Rang De Basanti (2006), while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani appear in pivotal roles.

The film was narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past. The story follows the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college and is a satire of the social pressures under the Indian education system.

The above-mentioned list consists of some of the best Jaaved Jaaferi movies that never feel old.

