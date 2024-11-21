Meet actor who debuted at 16, is a relative of Kishore Kumar, struggled with racist and body shaming remarks and married her co-star 

Making a successful name in the world of Bollywood often takes years of hard work and consistency. Many present Bollywood superstars began their careers in their early 20s, and some before them. One of them is Tanuja's daughter, Kajol, who came from a family of actors and artists. She made her debut at the age of 16 with the 1992 Hindi film Bekhudi. Although the film didn't perform well, she was recognized for her role.

After making her debut, she quit her studies and worked full-time in Bollywood. She gave notable performances in the 90s with films like Baazigar, Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others, establishing her career as a successful actress.

In the 2000s, she worked in different kinds of films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale, and Tanhaji etc. Despite making her way into films, she used to found it difficult to get be comfortable with her looks.

Discussing the issue in a chat show, the actress shared that she was called 'dark' and 'fat' in the past, but she never took those comments to heart. However, she struggled with her own skin. It was only after she turned 32-33 that she began considering herself to be beautiful.

The actress is related to several big Bollywood stars, one of them being the late singer Kishore Kumar. Her grandmother Sati Rani Mukherjee, was the sister of Kumar's brothers, including the singer. But, Kajol rarely discussed it during conversations or interviews.

During the earlier years of her career, she got to work with Ajay Devgn, and they began dating in 1994. Given her vibrant personality and his composed nature, people thought their relationship wouldn't last long. But, they got married in 1999 and have two children, Nysa and Yug. Their successful marriage over the years is an example for many. They have been a big source of support for one another and have even worked together on more films like Tanhaji, Toonpur Ka Superhero, U Me Aur Hum, and more.

