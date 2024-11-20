5 Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movies that are proof of their solid acting skills

Both Kajol and Saif Ali Khan come from film backgrounds. While Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress in the Indian film industry, Kajol’s mother, senior actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee are also the gems of Bollywood. Despite having a backup in the industry, the two celebs carved their own niche in the action space and are today named among the most talented and loved actors of B-town. Hence, we curated this list of Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movies that are proof of their solid acting skills.

5 Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movies every cinema buff must watch:

Yeh Dillagi

Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey, Deven Verma, Karishma Kapoor

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

Director: Naresh Malhotra

Year of release: 1994

Where to watch: Prime Video

Yeh Dillagi was the first Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movie. Based on the 1954 American film Sabrina, the movie tells the tale of a driver’s daughter Sapna (played by Kajol) who leaves home only to return as a rich and successful model.

On her homecoming, Vikram Saigal (played by Saif Ali Khan) falls for her knowing that his brother Vijayendra Saigal (played by Akshay Kumar) is also in love with her.

In the end, only one brother gets to live the rest of his life with the woman while the other one falls for another woman. Who she is, one has to watch this super hit blockbuster to find out.

Bambai Ka Babu

Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Atul Agnihotri, Dalip Tahil

Genre: Action/Thriller

IMDb rating: 4.2/10

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Year of release: 1996

Where to watch: YouTube

The second film in which Kajol and Saif Ali Khan worked together was Bambai Ka Babu. The movie revolves around the life of a young lad who comes from a small town to Mumbai to become rich and famous.

This is when he meets with an evil politician and eventually starts doing petty crimes for him. But one day when he finds out about the politician’s original plan, he stops helping him, turning his master into his enemy.

The film narrates how he lives in continuous fear of being hunted by the villain. Amid all the chaos, he crosses paths with Neha (played by Kajol). While the movie was a hit, its songs were equally famous.

Hameshaa

Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Aditya Pancholi, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan

Genre: Action/Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Year of release: 1991

Where to watch: Prime Video

Next up is this drama movie Hameshaa in which Kajol and Saif Ali Khan worked together. In the Sanjay Gupta movie, a man falls in love with a woman.

But sadly, another man who also eyes the female plots against them and gets the couple separated. Several years later, the couple along with the evil guy are reborn and again form a love triangle.

Will the lovers live happily ever after or tragically part ways again? To know about their tale, you will have to watch the movie on OTT.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny

Genre: Biography/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Director: Om Raut

Year of release: 2020

Where to watch: YouTube

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is an epic historical action film roughly based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Ajay Devgn plays the eponymous lead with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore and Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji's wife. The film marks the directorial debut of Om Raut in Bollywood.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol (guest appearance), Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta

Genre: Romantic/Comedy/Drama

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Director: Nikhil Advani

Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is an iconic movie that continues to entertain the audience. The rom-com, musical movie feels like a warm hug on days when one isn’t in the best of mood.

While the ending might be saddening to some, it also gave a critical life lesson. In it, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Rohit Patel to ends up living his life with his lady love. While Kajol didn’t play a key character in the movie, she was spotted making a special appearance in the song Maahi Ve.

While she featured for a couple of seconds in the track as one of the dancers, her bright red saree and expressive eyes can never be forgotten.

