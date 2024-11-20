5 Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movies that are proof of their solid acting skills
Kajol and Saif Ali Khan are two ace actors who have worked together in a handful of movies. Here are some of them for you to enjoy.
Both Kajol and Saif Ali Khan come from film backgrounds. While Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress in the Indian film industry, Kajol’s mother, senior actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee are also the gems of Bollywood. Despite having a backup in the industry, the two celebs carved their own niche in the action space and are today named among the most talented and loved actors of B-town. Hence, we curated this list of Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movies that are proof of their solid acting skills.
5 Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movies every cinema buff must watch:
Yeh Dillagi
- Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey, Deven Verma, Karishma Kapoor
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- IMDb rating: 5.9/10
- Director: Naresh Malhotra
- Year of release: 1994
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Yeh Dillagi was the first Kajol and Saif Ali Khan movie. Based on the 1954 American film Sabrina, the movie tells the tale of a driver’s daughter Sapna (played by Kajol) who leaves home only to return as a rich and successful model.
On her homecoming, Vikram Saigal (played by Saif Ali Khan) falls for her knowing that his brother Vijayendra Saigal (played by Akshay Kumar) is also in love with her.
In the end, only one brother gets to live the rest of his life with the woman while the other one falls for another woman. Who she is, one has to watch this super hit blockbuster to find out.
Bambai Ka Babu
- Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Atul Agnihotri, Dalip Tahil
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- IMDb rating: 4.2/10
- Director: Vikram Bhatt
- Year of release: 1996
- Where to watch: YouTube
The second film in which Kajol and Saif Ali Khan worked together was Bambai Ka Babu. The movie revolves around the life of a young lad who comes from a small town to Mumbai to become rich and famous.
This is when he meets with an evil politician and eventually starts doing petty crimes for him. But one day when he finds out about the politician’s original plan, he stops helping him, turning his master into his enemy.
The film narrates how he lives in continuous fear of being hunted by the villain. Amid all the chaos, he crosses paths with Neha (played by Kajol). While the movie was a hit, its songs were equally famous.
Hameshaa
- Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Aditya Pancholi, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan
- Genre: Action/Drama/Romance
- IMDb rating: 5.1/10
- Director: Sanjay Gupta
- Year of release: 1991
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Next up is this drama movie Hameshaa in which Kajol and Saif Ali Khan worked together. In the Sanjay Gupta movie, a man falls in love with a woman.
But sadly, another man who also eyes the female plots against them and gets the couple separated. Several years later, the couple along with the evil guy are reborn and again form a love triangle.
Will the lovers live happily ever after or tragically part ways again? To know about their tale, you will have to watch the movie on OTT.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
- Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny
- Genre: Biography/Drama
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Director: Om Raut
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to watch: YouTube
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is an epic historical action film roughly based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Ajay Devgn plays the eponymous lead with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore and Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji's wife. The film marks the directorial debut of Om Raut in Bollywood.
Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kajol (guest appearance), Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta
- Genre: Romantic/Comedy/Drama
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Director: Nikhil Advani
- Year of release: 2003
Kal Ho Naa Ho is an iconic movie that continues to entertain the audience. The rom-com, musical movie feels like a warm hug on days when one isn’t in the best of mood.
While the ending might be saddening to some, it also gave a critical life lesson. In it, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Rohit Patel to ends up living his life with his lady love. While Kajol didn’t play a key character in the movie, she was spotted making a special appearance in the song Maahi Ve.
While she featured for a couple of seconds in the track as one of the dancers, her bright red saree and expressive eyes can never be forgotten.
Did you notice another popular B-town actress make a cameo in the song? Let us know who she was
