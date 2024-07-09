Meet actor who wanted to become doctor but ended up working in films with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and is now winning praise in Heeramandi

Many actors initially aim for different careers, but their passion for acting eventually draws them to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. As a result, they packed their bags and left for Mumbai to chase their dreams of becoming successful Bollywood actors.

While some achieve rapid success, others face years of challenges before reaching the top. This article will share the inspiring journey of a female actor who wanted to become a doctor but later ended up working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others in hit films.

Today's 'meet the actor' is none other than Manisha Koirala. The actress was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and received a lot of praise.

Manisha Koirala's journey from aspiring to be a doctor to becoming an actress

Born on 16 August 1970, Manisha Koirala hails from Biratnagar, Nepal. Her father, Prakash Koirala, is a politician, former Cabinet minister, and a former member of Nepal’s House of Representatives.

The actress's mother, Sushma Koirala, is a homemaker. She has one brother, Siddharth Koirala, who is a former Bollywood actor.

She initially wanted to become a doctor but later moved to Delhi and studied at the Army Public School (APS) of the Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi campus. In Delhi, Koirala took on a few modeling projects but later shifted her focus toward acting.

With a determination to pursue an acting career, she moved to Mumbai for film roles. The actress made her Hindi film debut in Subhash Ghai's directorial Saudagar (1991).

Manisha Koirala's breakthrough roles

Manisha started gaining fame after her performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's romance film 1942: A Love Story. In 1995, Koirala made her debut in Tamil cinema with the Mani Ratnam-directed political romance Bombay, starring alongside Arvind Swami. In 1995, she featured in the musical romance Akele Hum Akele Tum opposite Aamir Khan and received a lot of love. Next year, Koirala did the comedy film Majhdhaar opposite Salman Khan.

She collaborated once again with the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, and starred in his film Dil Se.. (1998) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She received several award nominations because of this film.

Her other movies include Bombay, Indian, Sanam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Khamoshi: The Musical, Maharaja, and many more.

Notably, in 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent treatment in New York.

Manisha Koirala's recent project

She recently made a striking comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Koirala played the role of Mallikajaan and earned immense praise. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

