Meet actor acclaimed for his iconic comic roles, has done several blockbusters with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and more

There are some talented actors who manage to deliver memorable performances even in the short screen time they get in movies. This is what says a lot about their caliber as an actor. Today, we delve deep into the life of Mushtaq Khan who has been an asset to the Indian film industry. He is not only known for his iconic comic roles, but he has also done several blockbusters with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, and more.

When it comes to naming some of the most underrated actors of B-town, the name of Mushtaq Khan tops the list. He is someone who is often known for the memorable characters he portrayed on the big screen be it the disabled hockey player Ballu from Welcome or Gul Khan from the Sunny Deol-led Gadar franchise.

Even though Khan stepped into the industry by playing a minor role in the 1980 film, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, today, his impressive filmography boasts many hits. The senior actor shared the screen with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in Major Saab, Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri, Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Wanted, to name a few.

Khan recently showcased what true friendship is when he played the role of a helping pal to Sunny Deol’s character Tara Singh in Gadar 2. Earlier this year, he was also seen playing the MLA of Chanderi village in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Not just movies, he is also a popular name in the television industry. Some of his notable works include Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Adaalat, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Belan Wali Bahu, to name a few. He was also seen as the railway yard man in Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan.

Recently, Mushtaq Khan shocked his fans when he revealed he was kidnapped in New Delhi. But luckily, he managed to run from the location and with the help of locals and cops, he returned to Mumbai safely.

