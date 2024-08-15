EXCLUSIVE: ‘Gadar 2 ek film nahin, emotion hai’, says Anil Sharma as he celebrates 1 year of Sunny Deol starrer

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 was released last year in 2023 and ended Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office. Recently, director Anil Sharma talked exclusively with us, reflecting on one year of the blockbuster success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. During the special occasion of Independence Day last year, fans swarmed the theaters to shower their love on the beloved film.

The sequel to 2001 released Gadar was premiered last year on August 11, 2023. The film marked an impressive comeback of Sunny Deol alongside Ameesha Patel as they reprised their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina.

Upon being asked about the significance of Gadar 2’s success, the veteran filmmaker remarked, "Mere liye bahut maayne rakhti hai kyunki Gadar 2 ek film nahin hai, Gadar 2 ek emotion hai pure Bharat ka (Gadar 2 is not just a film, it is an emotion of the entire nation)."

He further continued by stating, "People gave place to Gadar 1 in their hearts and were eagerly waiting for the release of Gadar 2. We also worked hard. I would always say that I will make Gadar 2 when I have the bomb of emotions to burst. Aur vo emotion ka bomb jab aaya aur Gadar 2 jab maine banai aur public ne usko uss tarah se liya to mann to definitely bag-o-baag hoga (when I had the bomb of emotions I made Gadar 2 and people appreciated it, so definitely my heart was filled with happiness)

Anil Sharma further recalled watching public reviews with his wife at the time of the film's release. He stated, looking at effusive reviews coming their way; they had tears in their eyes. He recalled that he then called Sunny Deol who also got emotional and the three of them were crying.

"We were like our hard work has paid off and God has blessed us because whatever we made with immense dedication, the public has liked it. Whatever you make is for the public to like. Jab public use pasand kar leti hai to bag-o-baag hi hoga maan, uske ilava kya hoga aur vahi hua (When the public likes it, one is bound to feel happy what else would one feel)," he said in a concluding note.

Following the success of Gadar 2, the director has also confirmed the third part of the beloved franchise.

