After Sunil Pal, Stree 2 actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped from Delhi-Meerut Highway; tortured for 12 hours: Deets

The entertainment industry was shaken when popular comedian Sunil Pal claimed he was kidnapped. Yet, another similar incident related to Gadar 2 actor Mushtaq Khan has come to light. According to reports, the senior artist was abducted from the Delhi-Meerut highway and was tortured for 12 hours.

While talking to India Today Digital, Stree 2 actor Mushtaq Khan’s business partner stated that the artist was lured to fly down to Delhi under the pretext of attending an award show in Meerut on November 20. He was also given a boarding ticket for the event, and advance payment was sent to his bank account.

However, upon his arrival at the national capital, the Gadar 2 actor was tricked into boarding a car that took him far from New Delhi to a secluded area near Bijnor. At this place, he was held hostage by the kidnappers who reportedly tortured him for 12 hours. They even demanded a ransom of one crore rupees from Khan.

However, they managed to take only Rs 2 lakh from Khan’s and his son’s bank accounts. Shivam also told the publication that Khan was able to escape from the captivity of the kidnappers when he realized there was a mosque nearby. When the timing was right, he ran from the location and sought help from the locals who identified him. With the help of cops, Mushtaq returned to Mumbai safely.

His business partner stated that Mushtaq’s family was completely shaken over what happened to him. After the incident, Shivam went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR, while Khan intends to file an FIR himself soon.

Advertisement

“We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts, and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognizes the neighborhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely catch the culprits soon,” Shivam revealed.

As for Sunil Pal’s kidnapping case, the UP police arrested two individuals who were captured in CCTV footage allegedly using ransom money to buy jewelry. The arrests were made after the cops raided more than two dozen places in Bijnor and detained at least a dozen people. Pal had reportedly transferred Rs 7.5 lakh to some bank accounts.

ALSO READ: Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: UP Police arrests two suspects after CCTV cameras spotted them buying jewelry with ransom money