Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with his now-wife, holds an architecture degree, founded his own design firm and has worked with Salman Khan

The actor we're talking about in this piece has continuously worked hard since his debut in 2003 and has established himself as one of the most popular actors in the country. He has also ventured into regional cinema, worked with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, started more business ventures, and recently hosted a reality TV show. The actor has proved his mettle in both positive and negative roles on-screen. Were you able to guess the person? We mean Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh is the son of politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Coming from a political family, his brothers and other family members have joined Politics. He got a degree in architecture from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture, Mumbai, and went to work with an overseas architectural firm. Later, he came back to the country and continued working in the same field. Moreover, Deshmukh even opened his design firm, Evolutions.

The actor shifted into showbiz and debuted with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, co-starring his now-wife Genelia Deshmukh. He worked in three films with her before tying the knot with the actress in 2012. The couple are parents to two sons, Riaan, born on 25 November 2013, and Rahyl, born on 2 June 2016.

Deshmukh got a significant hit with the 2004 film Masti. Next, he went on to give notable performances in films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), Heyy Babyy (2007), Dhamaal (2007), Housefull (2010), and more. He also experimented with his on-screen roles and played an antagonist in the 2014 hit Ek Villain. Apart from his successful career in Hindi films, the actor has also found success with his Marathi films as well.

He shares a wonderful bond with actor Salman Khan, and the actor did a cameo in his Marathi films Lai Bhaari in 2014 and Ved in 2022. Riteish recently hosted the new season of Bigg Boss Marathi, and audiences loved him in his new role. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in Raid 2 and Housefull 5.

