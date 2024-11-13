Salman Khan clears air amid legal notice of BBMF; representative clarifies having no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show

Amid rumors of Salman Khan facing legal trouble after a notice from the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF) accused The Great Indian Kapil Show of disrespecting Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore’s legacy and offending cultural and religious sentiments, speculation surfaced linking Salman Khan's production house to the controversy. However, his representative quickly clarified that neither the actor nor his company was involved with the Netflix show.

Salman Khan's representative has addressed the legal notice from the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation, clarifying that neither Salman Khan nor his production house, SKTV, is associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The statement also confirms that SKTV is no longer involved in the show's operations and is unaffected by the legal notice.

Dr. Mondal, President of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation, raised concerns through his legal advisor about The Great Indian Kapil Show allegedly misrepresenting Rabindranath Tagore's legacy and offending cultural sentiments. The foundation sent a legal notice on November 1, claiming the show disparages Tagore’s work. In response, Parinam Law, representing Salman Khan’s BeingU Studios and comedian Kapil Sharma, rejected the allegations on November 6.

They clarified that the show is a comedy series with fictional sketches, intended purely for entertainment, and not meant to misrepresent any individual or community. They urged the foundation to withdraw the notice and warned of potential legal consequences if the matter escalates further. Parinam Law also warned that any further legal action by the foundation would be taken at their own risk, with BeingU Studios ready to defend its position strongly, including any associated costs and consequences.

On the work front, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is immersed in the shooting of his upcoming film Sikandar, currently being filmed at the stunning Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. A recent photo from the set has surfaced, showing Salman posing with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Mashettey, who was on set with his wife, dressed in a white uniform.

Arun also shared a vlog from the experience, teasing his involvement in the film without revealing any plot details, encouraging fans to watch Sikandar when it is released.

Meanwhile, Sikandar, an action-packed entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set for an Eid 2025 release. The film features Salman Khan in the lead with Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed Rashmika's casting in May, marking her major Bollywood debut alongside the superstar.

The film also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles, adding to the film's star-studded ensemble. With a gripping storyline and an exciting cast, Sikandar is poised to be a major hit at the box office.

