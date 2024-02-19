EXCLUSIVE: After Ved, Riteish Deshmukh to direct a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Will play lead role too

In 2022, Riteish Deshmukh made his directorial debut with the Marathi film, Ved, which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film featured him with his wife Genelia in the lead and is among the highest-grossing films of Marathi Film. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after Ved, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to direct a film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and an official announcement is around the corner.

Riteish Deshmukh to play lead role in his directorial based on life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

“This is not just a film but an emotion for Riteish Deshmukh and he has decided to invest all his energies towards bringing this passion project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life. Riteish will not just be directing the film but will also play the titular part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The basic pre-production work has been concluded and Riteish is now looking to take the film on floors soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be Marathi and Hindi Bilingual and be produced by Jio Studios with Mumbai Film Company. “The National Award Winning Cinematographer, Santosh Sivan will be making his debut in Marathi Cinema with this film, which is being planned as the most ambitious in the film industry. The music is composed by the reliable duo of Ajay Atul,” the source added.

Advertisement

Riteish begins prep-work for playing the legacy character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The details of other members of the cast have been kept under wraps for now and the team will be making timely announcements at regular intervals. Riteish has already started his prep work to play the part of legendary warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “It’s a legacy film and Riteish is well aware of the expectations. He will be leaving no stone unturned to bring forward the most authentic film on the life of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhimanyu Singh signed on as the negative force opposite Sunny Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947