EXCLUSIVE: Has Taapsee Pannu disassociated herself from Ratna Pathak, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Dhak Dhak?

Taapsee Pannu launched her production house, Outsiders Films, alongside her business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya. The vision of the production house, as quoted by Taapsee in the past, is to create meaningful and entertaining content. The first film under the Outsiders Films banner was 'Blurr,' starring the actress. The second film set to release is the upcoming movie titled Dhak Dhak, scheduled for release on October 13th, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.

Taapsee Pannu disassociates herself from Dhak Dhak?

Taapsee has been actively discussing and promoting Dhak Dhak on her social media platforms ever since the movie started production. It has however come to our notice that Taapsee has removed her posts about the film from social media. Could it be because she's dissatisfied with the promotional plan? Considering that the film's trailer and teaser are still unreleased even though it's just a week away from release, there appears to be a lack of promotion.

We hear that, all is not good and the actor is not happy the way the film is promoted to the audience. We have heard that the actor is not happy with the way the film is being promoted and rather upset that a passion project like this is not getting the kind of push it deserves.

About Dhak Dhak

The movie was shot with a high budget and boasts an outstanding cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. A few days ago, the leading ladies of Dhak Dhak took to social media to announce the release of their film. They also shared a poster of Dhak Dhak that showed them looking fierce as they posed with their bikes. "Our wait is finally over!!! I can’t even begin to tell you how transformative being a part of this story has been. So grateful and so proud. Can’t wait for you to watch it 4 ordinary women come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery. #DhakDhak in cinemas 13th October,' read the caption.

Dhak Dhak’s story revolves around four ordinary women who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. It explores how this journey changed their destinies forever. The film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.

